New Study Finds 40% of New Skateboarders are Women
GOSKATE Celebrates the Rise of Female Skateboarders.
Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GOSKATE, the leading skateboarding company, is thrilled to announce the growing presence of female skateboarders in the sport. According to a recent study, more and more women are taking up skateboarding, with a 2021 report stating that there are now more female skateboarders than ever before.
GOSKATE is dedicated to promoting and encouraging skateboarding among all genders, and we are proud to see this progress being made. With more female skateboarders joining the scene, we can expect to see new styles, techniques, and approaches to the sport.
"GOSKATE has always been committed to promoting skateboarding as a sport for everyone," said Robert Dunfey III, founder of GOSKATE. "We are excited to see more women taking up skateboarding and making their mark on the scene. We believe that this is just the beginning of a new era for skateboarding, and we are proud to be a part of it."
At GOSKATE, Instructors recognize that women have historically been underrepresented in skateboarding. All skaters are committed to changing that and supporting women who want to take up the sport. GOSKATE offers classes and lessons specifically for women, led by experienced female instructors who are passionate about skateboarding and want to share their knowledge with others.
GOSKATE believes that skateboarding is not just a sport but a community, and the community welcomes all individuals who share our passion for it. GOSKATE is excited to see the growing number of female skateboarders and look forward to supporting them as they continue to thrive in the sport.
GOSKATE study that reveals 40% of new students are women
Statistical data from the Duke of Edinbouraugh’s Award in 2017, showed only 37 young girls and women ages 14-24 registered skateboarding as their chosen activity, but in 2022, that stat rose to 353. That’s an 800% increase in 5 years.
85% of GOSKATE students said skateboarding was their favorite activity outside of school with 65% of students ages 7-11 believe skateboarding is better for them than team sports.
According to the Wasserman’s Business Case For Women’s Sports (2021), women are the new power players via statistics like out of the 5.2 million skateboarding in the US and the 11 million international; 2.4 million were new skateboarders.
Please visit their website at https://www.goskate.com/top/new-skateboarders-are-women/.
Contact
GOSKATEContact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
