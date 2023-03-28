BAMSI Named 2023 Business of the Year by Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce
Brockton, MA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BAMSI, a nonprofit human services agency providing vital programs and services to individuals and families throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, has been named the 2023 Business of the Year by the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce. The award is presented annually to a local business that has demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership in the community.
BAMSI was selected from a competitive pool of nominees based on its strong commitment to improving the lives of people in the community through its diverse range of programs and services. Founded in 1975, the organization has grown to serve over 50,000 individuals annually across 190 locations, providing services such as developmental disabilities support, mental health and addiction services, and housing assistance.
"We are thrilled to have received this recognition from the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce," said Peter Evers, President and CEO of BAMSI. "Our dedicated staff and partners work tirelessly to help the individuals and families we serve achieve their goals and live their best lives. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication."
BAMSI's impact on the community extends far beyond the services it provides. The organization is a major employer in the region, with over 1,600 employees across its programs and services. It also partners with local businesses and organizations to promote inclusion and equity, and actively participates in community events and initiatives.
“We are proud to honor BAMSI as our 2023 Business of the Year," said Chamber President & CEO, Valerie Glynn. "Their commitment to supporting individuals and families in need, while also promoting the vitality and growth of our local community, sets a high bar for businesses throughout the region. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the years to come."
BAMSI was formally recognized at the Cranberry Country Chamber of Commerce's 44th Annual Meeting & Expo on March 8, 2023, at the Rosebrook Event Center.
About BAMSI
As a 501c3 nonprofit human service organization, BAMSI provides an array of services addressing developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, substance use, and social determinants of health including housing and nutrition. It provides a comprehensive network of services to help people live more independent and healthy lives. More than 50,000 individuals and families across five Massachusetts counties have been served by one of BAMSI's 1,800 dedicated and compassionate employees in 2022. BAMSI has served its communities for over 40 years and is committed to providing quality services and support that respects the dignity and worth of every individual. They strive to make a positive difference in the lives of the people they serve.
Contact
Sarah Gonet
508-484-7111
www.bamsi.org
