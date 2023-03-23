Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Stray Rescue of Saint Louis
Saint Louis Closet Co. announces its plans to donate a percentage of its April profits to the non-profit Stray Rescue of Saint Louis through its bi-monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The no-kill shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the street or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters.
Maplewood, MO, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Maplewood Business Aims to Help Stray Dogs and Cats Receive the Love and Care They Deserve
Saint Louis Closet Co. announces its plans to donate a percentage of its April profits to the non-profit Stray Rescue of Saint Louis through its bi-monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause.
The no-kill shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the street or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters. The animals are medically and emotionally rehabilitated while the rescue works to find them loving homes.
“We can’t thank Saint Louis Closet Co. enough for their dedicated partnership and ever-growing friendship over the years,” said Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue of Saint Louis. “We are saving more lives than ever before, but we can’t do our non-stop, life-saving work without the support of our community. Partners like Saint Louis Closet Co. make what we do possible!”
The non-profit has 14 specialty programs to help make life easier for the rescues that come through its doors. The funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward the Stray Rescue Stacks Fund: Medical Program.
Stray Rescue of Saint Louis regularly receives animals in critical condition. With a mission to help each rescue no matter what, the non-profit consistently seeks ways to bolster its medical budget.
Randy Grim founded the non-kill shelter in 1998. During its 25 years of service, the non-profit has saved thousands of lives. These days, it rescues an annual average of 3,000 dogs and cats.
For more information about Stray Rescue of Saint Louis, please visit its website.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $104,749.64 to local nonprofit organizations.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
Saint Louis Closet Co. announces its plans to donate a percentage of its April profits to the non-profit Stray Rescue of Saint Louis through its bi-monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause.
The no-kill shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the street or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters. The animals are medically and emotionally rehabilitated while the rescue works to find them loving homes.
“We can’t thank Saint Louis Closet Co. enough for their dedicated partnership and ever-growing friendship over the years,” said Cassady Caldwell, CEO of Stray Rescue of Saint Louis. “We are saving more lives than ever before, but we can’t do our non-stop, life-saving work without the support of our community. Partners like Saint Louis Closet Co. make what we do possible!”
The non-profit has 14 specialty programs to help make life easier for the rescues that come through its doors. The funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go toward the Stray Rescue Stacks Fund: Medical Program.
Stray Rescue of Saint Louis regularly receives animals in critical condition. With a mission to help each rescue no matter what, the non-profit consistently seeks ways to bolster its medical budget.
Randy Grim founded the non-kill shelter in 1998. During its 25 years of service, the non-profit has saved thousands of lives. These days, it rescues an annual average of 3,000 dogs and cats.
For more information about Stray Rescue of Saint Louis, please visit its website.
Since 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $104,749.64 to local nonprofit organizations.
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
Contact
Saint Louis Closet Co.Contact
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com
Categories