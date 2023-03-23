Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Stray Rescue of Saint Louis

Saint Louis Closet Co. announces its plans to donate a percentage of its April profits to the non-profit Stray Rescue of Saint Louis through its bi-monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The no-kill shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals from the street or those scheduled to be euthanized at overcrowded shelters.