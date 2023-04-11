Special Report on 100 Berkshire Businesses Exposes Which Industries Generate the Most Website Carbon Emissions
Special Study Tested Carbon Emissions of 100 Berkshire-based Companies' Websites, Report Ranks Local Industries by Website Carbon Emissions.
Newbury, United Kingdom, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digital Carbon Online published a special report on the website carbon emissions of one-hundred Berkshire-based businesses, highlighting which industry sectors produce the most, and least carbon emissions from their websites.
The rapid rollout of regulatory frameworks including the EU CSRD, is making it increasingly important for businesses to report carbon emissions across all parts of their business.
Companies that are unable to measure, act and report on their carbon footprints are already being excluded from projects, losing customers and bids, or finding it harder to secure funding.
During the last few years, businesses have migrated large parts of their operations online, yet understanding of digital carbon footprints is still very low, with very few solutions dedicated to measuring and reporting on them.
Digital Carbon Online is a unique solution designed specifically to help companies measure, act and report on the emissions produced by visitors to their websites.
“As our dependency and use of digital technologies continues to grow, we often forget they too have environmental impact,” said Scott Stonham, a published expert on digital carbon footprints and founder of Digital Carbon Online. “Since websites are often the most public view of an organisation, leaders should be looking to measure, act and report how much carbon is generated by visitors to their sites.”
In this report, Digital Carbon Online seeks to highlight that website carbon footprints are neither inconsequential nor the same for all websites.
The study involved analysing the home page and first 50 pages of more than 100 websites across Berkshire, UK, and found significant differences between industries.
Accountancy firms came in with the lowest average web page carbon footprint at 0.24 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent (gCO2e) per web page. At the other end of the scale, Legal Services company web sites generated more than 6.5 times as much carbon on average (1.6 gCO2e per page).
At this rate, Legal Services companies with 5,000 monthly website visits would contribute almost 100KGs of CO2e to the atmosphere per year, which is equivalent to driving approximately 250 miles in a car or burning 5kgs of coal.
This report is a snapshot of the industry averages. The actual carbon emissions of a company’s website varies over time, and is related to which pages are actually viewed.
Companies wishing to measure and report on their website carbon emissions based on web visitors should visit digitalcarbon.online for more information.
For more information, visit https://digitalcarbon.online.
The rapid rollout of regulatory frameworks including the EU CSRD, is making it increasingly important for businesses to report carbon emissions across all parts of their business.
Companies that are unable to measure, act and report on their carbon footprints are already being excluded from projects, losing customers and bids, or finding it harder to secure funding.
During the last few years, businesses have migrated large parts of their operations online, yet understanding of digital carbon footprints is still very low, with very few solutions dedicated to measuring and reporting on them.
Digital Carbon Online is a unique solution designed specifically to help companies measure, act and report on the emissions produced by visitors to their websites.
“As our dependency and use of digital technologies continues to grow, we often forget they too have environmental impact,” said Scott Stonham, a published expert on digital carbon footprints and founder of Digital Carbon Online. “Since websites are often the most public view of an organisation, leaders should be looking to measure, act and report how much carbon is generated by visitors to their sites.”
In this report, Digital Carbon Online seeks to highlight that website carbon footprints are neither inconsequential nor the same for all websites.
The study involved analysing the home page and first 50 pages of more than 100 websites across Berkshire, UK, and found significant differences between industries.
Accountancy firms came in with the lowest average web page carbon footprint at 0.24 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent (gCO2e) per web page. At the other end of the scale, Legal Services company web sites generated more than 6.5 times as much carbon on average (1.6 gCO2e per page).
At this rate, Legal Services companies with 5,000 monthly website visits would contribute almost 100KGs of CO2e to the atmosphere per year, which is equivalent to driving approximately 250 miles in a car or burning 5kgs of coal.
This report is a snapshot of the industry averages. The actual carbon emissions of a company’s website varies over time, and is related to which pages are actually viewed.
Companies wishing to measure and report on their website carbon emissions based on web visitors should visit digitalcarbon.online for more information.
For more information, visit https://digitalcarbon.online.
Contact
Digital Carbon OnlineContact
Scott Stonham
+44 7441 431154
https://digitalcarbon.online
Scott is available for interview and clarifications. Please email and phone number/online meeting will be provided.
Scott Stonham
+44 7441 431154
https://digitalcarbon.online
Scott is available for interview and clarifications. Please email and phone number/online meeting will be provided.
Categories