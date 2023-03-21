Dale Carnegie Presents Its "Leadership Award" to Starting Right Now
Starting Right Now, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending homelessness among high school students, has received the prestigious Leadership Award from Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay in recognition of their outstanding partnership with the youth population for the past 15 years.
Tampa Bay, FL, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Starting Right Now's mission is to provide a stable and supportive environment for high school students experiencing homelessness, by offering them the resources and guidance needed to achieve academic success and a brighter future. The organization focuses on instilling confidence and self-direction, as well as providing mentorship and access to resources such as housing, education, and employment opportunities.
Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Vicki Sokolik, the founder of Starting Right Now, said, "Dale Carnegie has been our most valuable partner in developing the success of our high school students to build their confidence and self-direction." She added, "Our main focus is to empower and inspire high school students who are facing homelessness, by equipping them with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship required to succeed academically and create a brighter future for themselves."
The Dale Carnegie Leadership Award established in 1985 has been presented to renowned companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, and The Four Seasons Hotel, with Starting Right Now being the latest organization to receive this honor in Tampa Bay. The award recognizes companies that prioritize team member development, motivation, and display exceptional leadership qualities.
Jeff Shimer, the VP of Instruction for Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay, said, "We are thrilled to present Starting Right Now with the Leadership Award. Their dedication to developing confident and strong leaders in the youth population is truly admirable and aligns with our mission."
Starting Right Now is committed to making a positive impact in the lives of high school students experiencing homelessness, and their partnership with Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay has allowed them to achieve even greater success in this mission. The Leadership Award is a testament to the organization's commitment to developing strong, confident leaders who will make a difference in their communities and beyond.
"We could not be prouder of our 15-year relationship with this amazing organization. They have the vision to make a difference in our community for the next generation of leaders, which has been a focus of our support for a number of years," said Rick Gallegos, CEO of Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay.
For more information about Starting Right Now and their mission to end homelessness among high school students, visit their website at www.startingrightnow.org.
About Dale Carnegie
Dale Carnegie is a global organization founded in 1912, with a mission to help people achieve their full potential through self-improvement. With programs available in over 25 languages, the company has helped individuals and companies worldwide improve their communication skills and develop meaningful relationships. Their constantly updated body of knowledge draws from nearly a century's worth of real-life business experiences, and their franchises in over 75 countries continue to help people gain greater influence and make meaningful contributions in their communities. To learn more about Dale Carnegie in Tampa Bay FL., contact Rick Gallegos CEO at 813.310.4047 rick.gallegos@dalecarnegie.com or visit www.tampabay.dalecarnegie.com.
