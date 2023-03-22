Estenda Experts Release Primer on Building Custom Software for Digital Therapeutics
Estenda, a leading provider of custom software and data analysis solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce the release of its new primer on building custom software for digital therapeutics.
Wayne, PA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Estenda, a leading provider of custom software solutions for the healthcare and medical industries, is proud to announce the release of its new Digital Therapeutics primer. With over 20 years of experience serving Fortune 500 commercial organizations, healthcare systems, government agencies, and startups, particularly digital therapeutics companies, Estenda is in an excellent position to share their knowledge and experience.
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) solutions are the next wave of healthcare solutions. To transition from sick care to value-based care the industry needs to embrace scalable, cost-effective patient-focused solutions. RJ Kedziora, the co-founder, said “Medications help us lead healthier lives but it’s time to move from the physical pill to a digital one. Improved health and wellness without a pill should be the goal.” Digital Therapeutics is the best way to provide that solution. The primer provides an overview of Digital Therapeutics, insights into regulations including cybersecurity; it discusses opportunities and challenges in reimbursement, ideas around accessibility and equity, and the future of DTx.
To access their Digital Therapeutics Primer, visit their website.
