Addition of Talented New Agent to The Barker Team
Fountain Hills, AZ, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Nicole Moll.
Nicole has been a Realtor since 2014. She has worked in a variety of areas such as residential, land, and new construction. She is originally from Madison, WI and has lived in Arizona since 2019. She loves living in Arizona because everything she enjoys about traveling is just a short drive away, including beautiful scenery, wonderful hiking opportunities, unique road trip options, and experiencing a melting pot of all types of people from around the country.
Nicole brings many talents to the table including her amazing problem solving and critical thinking skills. She enjoys sharing her experiences with new agents and the chance to mentor those brand new to the industry. Nicole revels in being a buyer’s agent as she gets the chance to be a part of a homebuyer’s journey and help them achieve their goals.
“We look forward to working with such a talented agent,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.
About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty
The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.
Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team - a dynamic group of Arizona's top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad have played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales.
For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com
