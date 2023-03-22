Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Asolva, Inc. and Harris Computer Systems
Pasadena, CA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Asolva, Inc, and Harris Computer Systems, a Constellation Software Inc. portfolio company. The transaction creates a strategic product expansion for their existing Healthcare companies.
Asolva, Inc. is a California-based corporation established in 2000. The company provides an end-to-end, clinical software-as-a- service solution, MEDICI®, seamlessly supporting hospital antimicrobial stewardship. Asolva’s client base includes a wide range of US hospitals and reputable multi-site healthcare systems, and their unique rapid integration technology is nationally recognized as a disruptor in the IT infectious disease market.
Chun Wong, President and CEO of Asolva, Inc., commented, “Antimicrobial resistance is a growing global health crisis, and more than ever, antimicrobial stewardship is a key responsibility. Medici helps overcome the common data interface obstacle, and with Asolva joining Harris, more hospitals will be able to strengthen their antimicrobial stewardship efforts. With Harris’ vast healthcare expertise and market reach, we are excited about the growth opportunities and look forward to deepening Medici’s success.”
Constellation Software Inc. acquired Harris Computer Systems in 1996 and is one of North America’s most active software acquirers. Harris Computer Systems was established in 1976 and began as a computer-operated accounting system. Since its acquisition and integration into the Constellation Software Inc system, Harris Computer Systems has expanded into over twenty industries, operating more than 200 businesses around the globe.
The synergies between the two parties were vast. The seller and buyer were both excited for this transaction and see endless growth opportunities. The motivation between the two allowed for a smooth transaction.
Benchmark International brought multiple buyers to the table and ultimately resulted in an offer that the seller was excited to move forward with, which offered an undeniable potential for growth which had been a prime motivator throughout the process. All parties worked diligently to complete this transaction, and we look forward to the future as one. With the existing synergies between Asolva, Inc, and Harris Computer Systems, we expect the companies will continue to thrive as time passes.
Benchmark International’s Transaction Associate, Emilia Muniz, commented, “The growth opportunities facilitated through this transaction were clear from the start. Both Asolva, Inc, as well as the team at Harris Computer Systems were wonderful to work with throughout this process. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
