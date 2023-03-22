Florida Association Attorney Colby Keefe Graduates from Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class
Fort Myers, FL, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the graduation of Colby Keefe, a Florida Association attorney, from the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class. The program, designed to develop and enhance leadership skills, equips participants with the knowledge and tools to make positive contributions to the community.
Keefe, an attorney with extensive experience in the field of Florida community association law, was among the elite group of professionals selected for the program. Over the course of several months, she participated in leadership training, team-building exercises, and community service projects alongside her fellow classmates.
“I am honored to have been a part of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class and to have had the opportunity to learn and grow alongside such an exceptional group of professionals,” said Keefe. “The skills and knowledge gained from this program will be invaluable as I continue to serve my clients and the community.”
The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce is a business organization dedicated to advocating for business interests, as well as providing resources and support to its members. Its Leadership Class is one of the most highly respected leadership development programs in the region.
About Colby Keefe
Keefe, a distinguished attorney at Henderson Franklin’s Real Estate Department, has established herself as an authority in community association law, offering extensive legal guidance to communities on a wide range of issues, including: covenant enforcement, governing document interpretation and revisions, as well as land use governance and compliance with the Fair Housing Act. Moreover, her proficiency extends to collection matters, lien foreclosures, and vendor contract negotiations.
As an accomplished author and thought leader in her field, Keefe generously shares her insights with community association managers through her blog posts on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog. For example, her post, "New condominium building laws adopted in Florida seek to prevent future Surfside tragedies," offers valuable perspectives on new regulations that affect condominiums in Florida.
Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law. She is based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at colby.keefe@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1184.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Keefe or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
