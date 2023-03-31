Sigma Pi’s AIEF Grant Program Awarded $28,500 in Scholarships for the Fall 2022 Semester
Rolla, MO, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sigma Pi’s Alpha Iota Education Foundation (AIEF) is announcing they awarded $28,500 in scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester. The AIEF Grant Program is available to support the educational needs of the Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi members at Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T).
AIEF is a nonprofit organization that supports several programs, including:
· financial grants to members who perform well scholastically.
· scholarships for incoming freshmen and members of the fraternity to support their educational goals.
· and direct contributions to the chapter, which support the educational aspects of the house.
16 of 64 house members received a 4.0. Three actives had a second consecutive 4.0. Justin Hart and Caleb Cummings each posted a fifth consecutive 4.0.
The 24-man pledge class had a combined 3.46 GPA. Nine new members had a 4.0. Additionally, six new members had a 3.5 or better.
The most improved student raised his GPA from 2.15 to 3.0, and the house had the 5th-best GPA among all fraternities.
Learn more about scholarship opportunities at Missouri S&T by visiting https://sigmapi-mst.org/scholarships/. To make a donation, please visit https://sigmapi-mst.org/donations/.
About the Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi
Sigma Pi is an international fraternity founded in 1897, and the Alpha Iota Chapter of Sigma Pi has been on the Missouri S&T campus since 1933. Their fraternal organization strives to maintain an aristocracy of learning, provide leadership to worthy campus activities, donate their time assisting the community, and develop character in their members. For more information, please visit https://sigmapi-mst.org/.
