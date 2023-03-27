Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 6th Annual SmallSat & Space Access Summit
The 2023 comprehensive two-day Summit will bring together leaders across DoD, IC, Federal Government, and industry to discuss the advancements in commercial and government small spacecraft and launch capabilities.
National Harbor, MD, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leaders from across DoD, the Federal Government, and commercial industry will highlight the accomplishments and developments in making U.S. systems more resilient to threats this past year, as well as discuss the challenges faced in building an agile and reliable space architecture. A panel of experts will also convene to share their perspectives on the critical role that artificial intelligence and edge computing will play in shaping the future of the US space strategy, as well as the technologies and policies necessary to maintain a competitive and strategic advantage in the space domain.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Embracing SmallSat Technology to Enhance US Space Resiliency.
- Delivering Space-Based Capabilities to the Joint Warfighter through LEO SmallSat Constellations.
- Unifying US Space Operations and SATCOM Capabilities for Continued US Space Domain Dominance.
- Enhancing Space Capabilities through SmallSat Proliferation & Partner Collaboration.
- Increasing Collaboration, Integration, and Innovation across the IC Space Enterprise.
- Enabling the Growth and Technological Advancement of U.S. Commercial Space Industry.
- Leveraging SmallSat Capabilities at the NRO in Support of National Security.
- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced SmallSat Data Processing.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://smallsat.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
