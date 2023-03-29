Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
National Harbor, MD, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will bring together experts from across U.S. military services, DoD, & academia to discuss digital engineering’s role in enabling the Department of Defense to acquire, deliver, and sustain advanced warfighting systems quickly and more efficiently. This year’s Summit will explore current and future efforts that aim to integrate digital engineering tools, technologies, and processes to improve the engineering practice and acquisition of defense systems and support a digital transformation across the DoD.
Attendees at this event will have the unique opportunity to hear from innovators, engineers, decision makers, and key military officials on ways to drive digital transformation across the services and promote digital fluency across the DoD’s workforce. This year’s event will explore opportunities to integrate simulations, 3D models and digital twins into the engineering process to increase efficiencies in system designs; reduce cost, risk, and time; and enable better life cycle management and sustainment. Additionally, this year’s panel will explore how the services are integrating digital engineering tools to modernize the design, delivery, acquisition, and sustainment of complex warfighting platforms. Join us at this year’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit to network with senior leaders and contribute to the discussion focused on advancing digital transformation and innovation across the DoD.
Confirmed Digital Transformation Experts Include:
- Kristen Baldwin, SES: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics.
- RDML Jason Lloyd, USN: Chief Engineer and Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, Naval Sea Systems Command
- Jacqueline Janning-Lask, SES: Director, Engineering and Technical Management and Services Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
- Thomas Lockhart, SES: Director, Capability and Resource Integration (J8), U.S. Space Command.
- Timothy Gramp, SES: Chief Engineer and Deputy to the Commander, Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics, Marine Corps Systems Command.
- David Horner, PhD, SES: Director, Information Technology Lab, US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).
- Daniel Hettema: Director, Digital Engineering, Modeling & Simulation, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.
Join the digital transformation community at the 2023 Joint Fires Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections, and much more.
The 2023 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will take place from June 14-15 at Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD. Active-duty military and government attend free. Please visit https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/ for complete details.
