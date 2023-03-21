Jarnette L. Brownlee Celebrated as a VIP for Spring 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jarnette L. Brownlee of Los Angeles, California has been selected as a VIP for Spring by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of massage therapy.
About Jarnette L. Brownlee
Jarnette Brownlee is a massage therapist at Healing Is What I'm Giving in Torrance, California. She provides services such as Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and couples massage in the Los Angeles area.
Trained in a variety of modalities, Brownlee specializes in helping clients pick a service that best fits what their body needs. In addition, she offers sugar scrubs from naturally made sugar in assorted scents such as lemon, almond, and coconut, and aromatherapy utilizing lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree. She uses hot towels to soothe and soften the tissue.
“Massage should be a regular part of your well-being routine,” said Jarnette. “So let's enjoy and rejuvenate.”
Born October 28, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Jarnette obtained her B.S. in Kinesiology from California State University, Northridge in 2012 and is a certified massage therapist. She is affiliated with the S.O.C.H.I.
In her spare time, Jarnette enjoys physical fitness, travel, massages, and spending time with her mom.
For further information, contact www.healingiswhatimgiving.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
