Miami Medicare Insurance Rates Vary for Florida Seniors Reports AAMSI
Miami, FL, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seniors in Miami can save over $1,500 a year simply by selecting the right Medicare Supplement insurance coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
A Miami woman turning 65 can pay as little as $231 monthly for Medicare Supplement insurance Plan G coverage. The highest monthly premium currently being marketed is $359 according to the Association’s 2023 Medicare Price Index.
“That amounts to a $1,548 savings in one year,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. “Selecting the wrong Medicare insurance option can mean you will pay more year after year and while some switching may be possible, that is not always a guaranteed option,” Slome suggests.
Men typically pay more for Medicare Supplement (also called Medigap) insurance in Florida. A Miami man turning 65 could obtain Plan G coverage for as little as $241 monthly according to AAMSI. The highest Plan G monthly cost being offered in Miami for a male turning 65 is $413 reports AAMSI.
According to Slome one of the nation's foremost Medicare insurance experts, more seniors are selecting Medigap Plan N as a way to lower premium costs. “A woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $172 monthly for Plan N coverage,” Slome reports. The costliest Plan N being marketed currently would cost a female buyer $278 monthly according to AAMSI.
“Seniors should also consider Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan options," recommends Slome. "In 2023, there can be as many as 100 different Medicare Advantage plans available in Florida."
To find the best Miami Medicare Insurance agents visit the organization’s website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-agents-miami-florida/. A knowledgeable Medicare insurance professional can help seniors assess coverage options and find lowest available costs.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Learn more at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
A Miami woman turning 65 can pay as little as $231 monthly for Medicare Supplement insurance Plan G coverage. The highest monthly premium currently being marketed is $359 according to the Association’s 2023 Medicare Price Index.
“That amounts to a $1,548 savings in one year,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. “Selecting the wrong Medicare insurance option can mean you will pay more year after year and while some switching may be possible, that is not always a guaranteed option,” Slome suggests.
Men typically pay more for Medicare Supplement (also called Medigap) insurance in Florida. A Miami man turning 65 could obtain Plan G coverage for as little as $241 monthly according to AAMSI. The highest Plan G monthly cost being offered in Miami for a male turning 65 is $413 reports AAMSI.
According to Slome one of the nation's foremost Medicare insurance experts, more seniors are selecting Medigap Plan N as a way to lower premium costs. “A woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $172 monthly for Plan N coverage,” Slome reports. The costliest Plan N being marketed currently would cost a female buyer $278 monthly according to AAMSI.
“Seniors should also consider Medicare Advantage (Medicare Part C) plan options," recommends Slome. "In 2023, there can be as many as 100 different Medicare Advantage plans available in Florida."
To find the best Miami Medicare Insurance agents visit the organization’s website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-agents-miami-florida/. A knowledgeable Medicare insurance professional can help seniors assess coverage options and find lowest available costs.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Learn more at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories