Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2023 Women of Influence; MRC Vice President Diane Lewis Among 2023 Women of Influence
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region.
Allentown, PA, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) announced today that Lehigh Valley Business selected Diane Lewis, Vice President, Manufacturing Solutions and Center Operations, as a 2023 Women of Influence.
“Diane is committed to our achievements and is a valuable asset for leadership and building of success at MRC,” says Rich Hobbs, President & CEO of the Manufacturers Resource Center. “She is instrumental in developing and launching many of the services and training programs that we currently offer and is deserving of this recognition.”
“This year’s Women of Influence are professionally successful and committed to making a difference, inspiring change and mentoring the next generation of leaders,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of Lehigh Valley Business/BridgeTower Media.
The winners will be honored at a celebration on May 10 at DeSales University’s University Center, 2755 Station Road in Center Valley. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the May 8 issue of Lehigh Valley Business and will be available online at LVB.com.
About Manufacturers Resource Center
MRC’s primary services focus on Business Growth, Operational Excellence, Industry Certifications, Leadership Development, Business Strategy and Development, and Advanced Manufacturing Technology. MRC is a nonprofit organization committed to serving manufacturers. MRC is dedicated to creating jobs and economic opportunity in eastern Pennsylvania’s Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Carbon, and Berks counties. MRC is part of the MEP National Network and the PA Industrial Resource Centers (IRCs) To find out more about MRC and our comprehensive services, visit our website at www.mrcpa.org.
Contact Information:
Patricia Felise | Media Relations
Manufacturers Resource Center
pat.felise@mrcpa.org | (610) 628-4640
