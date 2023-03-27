GPHCC’s 2023 Annual Meeting Presented by PECO to Feature a Panel of Civic Leaders and Elected Officials to Discuss the Opportunities in Their Respective Communities
The region’s largest gathering of executives, leaders and business owners will convene at Taller Puertorriqueño and will include an exhibition of Latino-owned beverage and food makers.
Philadelphia, PA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) will host its 2023 Annual Membership Meeting presented by PECO, an Exelon Company, at Taller Puertorriqueño on Tuesday, March 28th, from 4:00 to 6:30PM EST. The agenda includes a panel discussion with the City of Philadelphia’s District 7 Councilwoman Quetzy Lozada, Head Consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia Carlos G. Obrador, Consul General of the Consulate of the Dominican Republic in Philadelphia Alexis Henriquez, and State House Representative of the 197th District Danilo Burgos. The conversation will bring to light the various opportunities available in the communities these leaders serve. Attendees will have a chance to visit exhibit tables featuring our partners and small business owners and will network enjoying food and beverages from Latino-Owned businesses.
GPHCC will introduce new Board Member Araceli Guenther, Executive Principal of Victrix Global, a management consulting firm. In turn, Anthony Rosado will receive recognition for his nine years of service as a board member.
“This event gives us the opportunity to fortify our relationship with members and stakeholders, report on chamber accomplishments, and to highlight local entrepreneurs,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC. “We are also excited to celebrate the latest graduating cohort from the Accelerate Business education program and look forward to sampling a selection of food and beverages form Hispanic businesses during the networking hour.”
The Annual Membership Meeting is one of the region’s most important gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders in the Latino community. The signature GPHCC event is an opportunity to meet and network with the Chamber's leadership, the board of directors, stakeholders, and members. Attendees gain deeper insight on the Chamber's past year's performance, learn of current conditions within the Latino business market and be present as the Chamber unveils its plans for the forthcoming year.
GPHCC is committed to develop, promote, and advocate for Hispanic businesses while encouraging the economic development and growth of the Hispanic community. Joining GPHCC is now less than a quarter a day: small businesses can join for $69 per year, or $49 if enrolled in auto-renewal. Membership information is available on GPHCC’s website www.philahispanicchamber.org.
Contact
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
