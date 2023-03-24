Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference
Santa Monica, CA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin participated in the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference on March 8, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. The state's top construction lawyers, mediators, judges, and industry professionals came together to discuss the latest updates in order to complete successful projects.
Kastan Martin attended several sessions, including:
• Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act and Inflation Reduction Act - Federal law, prevailing wage, and local build percentages.
• Bid Protest - Understanding the bidding process for small to medium-sized contractors and subcontractors, low-income housing challenges.
• Product Procurement - Price escalation clauses, early procurement of supplies, material storage, material storage, and policies and trends under the Biden Administration.
• Zoning Challenges - Zoning and land use consideration, environmental issues, and permitting.
• Contract Negotiations and Terms - Risk allocation and risk management, different delivery systems, payment terms, indemnification provisions, and insurance considerations.
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
Paperwork Consulting frequently participates in trade shows in the construction industry and other state/municipality-led events all over the country. Some previous events the company has attended include:
• New York Build Expo
• Austin Build Expo
• Houston Build Expo
• 2022 National Hurricane Conference – Orlando, Florida
• 2022 26th Annual Government Procurement Conference – Arlington, Texas
• 2022 Palm Beach Water Utilities Department Outreach Meeting – West Palm Beach, Florida
• 2022 Build Up Houston Award Ceremony - Houston, Texas
• 2023 Associated General Contractors of Minnesota Construction Summit
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming construction trade shows or other events are encouraged to do so by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
