Hexnode Announces New Features for macOS and Windows
Henxode's announces new features for macOS and Windows transforming the hybrid work culture and enhancing endpoint management.
San Francisco, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hexnode, one of the leading Unified Endpoint Management vendors, recently announced the addition of new features for endpoint management aimed at transforming enterprise-wide functionality. The notable features include local user management in macOS and remote accessibility in both macOS and Windows. With hybrid and remote work culture in place, businesses can secure company -provided devices with endpoint management solutions like Hexnode.
Commenting on the new features, Sahad M, CTO of Hexnode, said, “We are thrilled to launch these new features as part of our ongoing commitment to providing the most comprehensive and effective endpoint management solutions for our clients. Our remote view and remote access features will significantly improve device management and incident detection, while our user account management for macOS will help our clients ensure the security and privacy of their data.”
Hexnode’s remote access feature for macOS and Windows enables IT administrators to remotely connect to the user’s mac or Windows PC in real-time proving to be a great advantage for the hybrid work culture. By initiating a remote view session, administrators can diagnose device-end issues and detect device incidents. Moreover, by using the remote access functionality, admins can promptly troubleshoot errors by accessing and controlling the devices in real-time.
Furthermore, Hexnode’s user account management for macOS devices is an effective way of managing multiple user accounts on a single device. While having multiple user accounts might help businesses to allocate resources effectively, if not managed properly it can lead to unauthorized logins and data breaches. With the ability to create an account, change a password, grant a secure token, disable a user, or keep track of the local account information, including the last login session, Hexnode UEM ensures that all user accounts on a mac are seamlessly managed and secure.
The latest feature rollouts follow Hexnode’s recent announcement regarding the release of Active Directory (AD) Asset Binding for Windows devices and Username Passthrough functionality for Knox Devices. As part of exploring potential partnerships and expanding its market, the company demonstrated its full-stack solution for streamlining endpoint management at the Mobile World Congress 2023 hosted by GSMA. The company is currently gearing up to launch its 3rd annual partner conference, Hexnode Partner Summit (HPS), 2023.
About Hexnode
Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.
