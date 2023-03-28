The IFSG Celebrates the Success of Its First Ever Global Feng Shui Summit

The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) is basking in the glow of successfully completing its first ever virtual Global Feng Shui Summit over the weekend of March 17 and 18, 2023. Hosting 24 speakers from around the world, the IFSG presented two concurrent day-long programs over two days to attendees a diverse range of topics including different Feng Shui perspectives, energy work, health, Feng Shui for work, remedies for home and office, and even a live cooking demo.