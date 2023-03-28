The IFSG Celebrates the Success of Its First Ever Global Feng Shui Summit
The International Feng Shui Guild (IFSG) is basking in the glow of successfully completing its first ever virtual Global Feng Shui Summit over the weekend of March 17 and 18, 2023. Hosting 24 speakers from around the world, the IFSG presented two concurrent day-long programs over two days to attendees a diverse range of topics including different Feng Shui perspectives, energy work, health, Feng Shui for work, remedies for home and office, and even a live cooking demo.
Lees Summit, MO, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the middle of 2022, the IFSG Board of Directors took on the task of creating a virtual event that would support the organization’s mission of promoting the practice, teaching and use of Feng Shui worldwide. In previous years, a scaled down version of live events met with success through a program called the IFSG Spotlight Series, where the IFSG hosted 4-5 speakers, one at a time, over the course of a year. While regarded as an educational and beneficial experience for IFSG members and the public, the IFSG board wanted to do something on a bigger scale.
Over the next months, six committee members comprised of board members and IFSG members, met regularly to cultivate and craft an event that showcased the expertise among their members and provided the public with thoughtful, intelligent, and inspirational stories and concepts relevant to the business of Feng Shui and energy work. With over 30 submissions, the committee narrowed down the selection to 24 who ended up being the final slate of presenters. The event was promoted through a variety of social media, newsletters and direct marketing, advertising and other means. Speakers were not compensated for their time or presentations but did receive expansive promotions as experts in the field.
At the conclusion of the event, committee team lead Wendy Yawching remarked, “The IFSG Global Feng Shui Summit 2023 has been the most incredible and meaningful project I’ve undertaken since I left my career as an airline captain and became a Feng Shui consultant in 2014. The coming together of so much Feng Shui talent and expertise under one umbrella has been exciting, inspirational and (to be frank) mind blowing. I can’t wait for the next one in 2024. Huge kudos to the entire summit team who made this dream into a reality!” And Deb DermyerLamb, IFSG Board Chair, stated, “I could not be prouder of this accomplishment or these incredible speakers and committee members. This summit has been in our hearts for several years; and it took true effort, dedication, and a drive to create the best possible experience for our customers and speakers. To see the wide range of attendees from Romania to Brazil and Canada to Hawaii and everywhere in between – and all of them saying how moved they were, how wonderful the information was; it’s a testament to what we do and who we are. It was a magical two days that I will not soon forget; and we are already thinking about next time.”
Given that this was the first time the IFSG ever hosted such a large event, analytics from the event show that the attendance to registrations rate averaged 48% for both days with unique participants in both sessions, well above the standard of 35% attendance for virtual events. Additionally, recordings packages are available for the full summit event, all 24 speakers, and early sales far surpassed board expectations.
Considering the compliments from attendees and speakers, the high rate of attendance, increased visibility online and in social media for the organization and presenters, as well as higher than normal new member monthly rates; the IFSG can count the 2023 Feng Shui Summit as a total win.
Committee members included Yawching, DermyerLamb as well as Josue Enriquez, Tori McBrien, Dee Oujiri, and Renata Senatore.
