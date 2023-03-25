Jacksonville Appliance Repair Service Announces Launch of New Website
Affordable Appliance Repair has partnered with Prospect Genius for a new search engine-optimized website to expand online reach in Jacksonville, FL. The website features a modern design and easy-to-use navigation, while the partnership allows for better SEO strategies and reaching new customers in the area.
Jacksonville, FL, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Affordable Appliance Repair and Prospect Genius have announced a new marketing partnership that will help bring in more customers through a new, search engine-optimized website.
The new website, www.affordableappliancefl.com, was launched by Prospect Genius on behalf of Affordable Appliance Repair. The website is designed the cutting-edge SEO techniques in mind. This means that when Jacksonville homeowners search terms like "refrigerator repair" or "washing machine repair near me," the will be able to find the appliance repair services they need quickly and easily.
"We're excited to be partnering with Affordable Appliance Repair and helping them expand their online reach," said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. "Our search engine optimization strategies are designed to help local businesses like Affordable Appliance Repair get found by customers in their area who are actively searching for their services."
In addition to search engine optimization, the new website features easy-to-use navigation and a clean, modern design that highlights Affordable Appliance Repair's services and expertise.
"We wanted the website to be user-friendly and informative," Gallo said. "Customers can quickly find the information they need about Affordable Appliance Repair's services, and they can also learn more about the company's experience and qualifications."
Affordable Appliance Repair has been providing appliance repair services to the Jacksonville area since 1975. The company's technicians are experienced and knowledgeable, and they can work on a wide variety of appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens. They are also proud to announce that they repair all major brands of appliances, including popular brands like Whirlpool, LG, and GE.
Prospect Genius is a leading provider of online marketing services for small businesses. The company's search engine optimization strategies are designed to help local businesses get found by customers who are actively searching for their services. With the launch of www.affordableappliancefl.com, Prospect Genius is helping Affordable Appliance Repair reach new customers and expand its online presence.
"We're looking forward to continuing our partnership with Affordable Appliance Repair and helping them grow their business through online marketing," Gallo said.
About Affordable Appliance Repair: Affordable Appliance Repair is a Jacksonville-based company that provides appliance repair services to residential and commercial customers. Serving Jacksonville and it's surrounding areas since 1975, the company's technicians are experienced and knowledgeable, and they can work on a wide variety of appliances. For more information on their appliance repair services in Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and beyond, visit www.affordableappliancefl.com.
About Affordable Appliance Repair: Affordable Appliance Repair is a Jacksonville-based company that provides appliance repair services to residential and commercial customers. Serving Jacksonville and it's surrounding areas since 1975, the company's technicians are experienced and knowledgeable, and they can work on a wide variety of appliances. For more information on their appliance repair services in Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and beyond, visit www.affordableappliancefl.com.
Contact
George Smith
(904) 822-8404
https://www.affordableappliancefl.com/
