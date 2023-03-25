Presentations on Pathogens and Excessive Concert Sound Are Just Two of Contributions Husson University is Making to the Maine Science Festival

The Maine Science Festival is featuring the insight and expertise of Husson University students and faculty as part of six different presentations and activities at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, 2023. The University hopes that the students who visit their presentations find a connection with one or more of the topics and continue on to higher education so they can work in a STEM-related career in Maine.