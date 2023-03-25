Presentations on Pathogens and Excessive Concert Sound Are Just Two of Contributions Husson University is Making to the Maine Science Festival
The Maine Science Festival is featuring the insight and expertise of Husson University students and faculty as part of six different presentations and activities at the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, 2023. The University hopes that the students who visit their presentations find a connection with one or more of the topics and continue on to higher education so they can work in a STEM-related career in Maine.
Bangor, ME, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Maine Science Festival is featuring the insight and expertise of Husson University students and faculty as part of six different presentations and activities at the Cross Insurance Center at 515 Maine Street in Bangor on Thursday, March 23 and Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Husson’s educational support of this multi-day event kicked off on Thursday, March 23, 2023 as part of Field Trip Day. This event was filled with activities designed specifically for Maine 7th and 8th grade students.
During this event, Husson University nursing and pharmacy students helped junior-high students understand the importance of interprofessional collaboration and teamwork when treating patients. Field Trip Day also featured a presentation by Brave Williams, the director of the iEX (Interactive Experience) Center called "Introduction to Extended Reality.” It was designed to introduce 7th and 8th graders to the scientific concepts that make virtual reality and augmented reality possible.
Husson University’s Maine Science Festival activities resume on Saturday, March 25, 2023 with a hands-on learning experience in the Cross Insurance Center Ballroom from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. as part of an event called, “Exploration Stations – Engage, Examine, Experiment.” The Husson demonstration is called “DIY (Do It Yourself) Drug Formulation.” Featuring third-year School of Pharmacy students, the demonstration will help young people understand the challenges posed to the environment by drug waste contamination.
Husson University will be also be simultaneously hosting a second “Exploration Station” activity called “Microbiology Diagnosis!” in the Cross Insurance Center Ballroom from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. This activity will help young aspiring scientists and others learn about the ways professionals rapidly detect and accurately identify microorganisms.
Later that same day in Meeting Room C from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., attendees will be able to attend a presentation by Dr. Elisabeth Marnik, an assistant professor in Husson University’s College of Science and Humanities. Called “Pathogens and Your Immune System,” audience members will learn about some of the diseases we all hear about in the news, including COVID-19, monkeypox, and others.
On Saturday afternoon, from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. in Meeting Rooms 3 and 4 another Husson University faculty member will share his insights with people interested in the science of sound. New England School of Communications Assistant Professor Eric Ferguson will be talking about the science associated with live performances as part of a presentation called, “Pressure Level: Concerts, Loudness, Hearing Loss, and More.”
