Moonshot Ventures and Creatella Impact presented SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 Demo Day
Jakarta, Indonesia, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Showcasing 26 of Indonesia's most promising impact startups led by women.
On the 24th of March 2023, 26 mission-driven, women-led startups pitched online to investors and startup ecosystem partners in Indonesia and beyond as part of the “SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023” program.
“SheDisrupts was conceived to support and showcase how women-led startups can leverage innovation and technology to disrupt Indonesia’s most challenging social and environmental issues. Leading a startup is inherently difficult, but women entrepreneurs typically face additional barriers and are often overlooked by investors. The resounding success of the program and its replication beyond Indonesia is testimony to the overwhelming potential of women-led startups - in building bold business solutions to the most pressing problems,” said Tom Schmittzehe, Managing Partner of Moonshot Ventures.
The program was initiated by Moonshot Ventures and Creatella Impact, in partnership with Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UN Women, and Monk’s Hill Ventures, to empower Indonesian women entrepreneurs to build and scale innovative and tech-enabled business solutions to complex social and environmental issues in Indonesia.
“In 2021, the SheDisrupts program was launched in Indonesia. Its success inspired us to replicate the program in other countries of the region - and we are excited to return to Indonesia for this second 2023 cohort, and to continue supporting the most promising impact oriented startups and increasing their chances of success," said Guillaume Catella, Co-Executive Director of Creatella Impact.
The program kicked off in January 2023 with a first phase in the form of a venture competition. 54 startups were selected for this phase, which included extensive mentorship with experienced impact investors, entrepreneurs and advisors from around the world.
“As a female founder, I am delighted to be a part of the SheDisrupts program. This initiative equips us with the necessary skills and confidence to excel as entrepreneurs. It's not just a startup competition, but it also provides valuable mentorship and networking opportunities with other like-minded individuals. I appreciated the valuable insights on each topic and enjoyed learning about all of them.” said Vensia Tjhin, Founder and CEO of Aronawa.
Building on this first phase, 26 promising startups were then invited to join a second phase consisting of a 3-week pre-acceleration training.
“The 26 ventures, who represent a broad spectrum from health tech and education to energy and financial services, have demonstrated their ability to drive sustainable development alongside their businesses. We firmly believe in the potential of these companies as they become role models for gender-inclusive businesses and impact-driven economic development,” said Sujala Pant, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Indonesia.
The training included lectures, workshops, group work and 1-on-1 mentoring on business, technology and impact-related topics, with a strong focus on gender issues and women empowerment.
"We are very delighted to extend our support for the 26 driven women founders in SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 cohort. At The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, we strongly believe that supporting women entrepreneurs and women led businesses will create a multiplier effect to the improvement of lives for women and girls. By supporting SheDisrupts Indonesia, we want to take part in creating more opportunities for women founders and women led startups all over Indonesia to learn and grow their startups. We are thoroughly impressed with all the participants who have successfully advanced their way to the Demo Day and hope that they continue to soar and create more impact with their businesses in years to come," said Ayaka Matsuno, Director of Gender Investment and Innovation Program at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
The training concluded on Friday 24th March with a virtual demo day, which was attended by more than 100 investors, mentors, and partners.
Brief descriptions about the startups that pitched are detailed below and further details can be found on the SheDisrupts website: https://shedisruptsindonesia2023.pory.app/
About SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023:
SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 provides talented women-led startup teams with training and mentoring support, as well as the opportunity to secure funding from local and international investors. Since launching in 2021, the SheDisrupts program has been conducted in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
About SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023:
SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 provides talented women-led startup teams with training and mentoring support, as well as the opportunity to secure funding from local and international investors. Since launching in 2021, the SheDisrupts program has been conducted in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
