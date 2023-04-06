Bivent Launches New IELTS Study Centre in Port Harcourt for Personalised Training
Abuja, Nigeria, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS study center in Abuja, is excited to announce the opening of a new prep centre in Port Harcourt. This marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to provide high-quality, personalised IELTS training to students across Nigeria and beyond.
The new centre, located at First Floor, Katella Plaza, Plot 86A Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt, is now open and ready to welcome students who are looking to improve their English language skills for academic or professional purposes.
More details is available is available here https://bivent.org/tests/ielts-training-centre-port-harcourt
Bivent Education Services is renowned for its comprehensive IELTS training program that includes rigorous classroom instruction, multimedia-aided and interactive exercises, extensive practice paper library, personalised coaching and simulated pre-test assessment.
The IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is the most popular English language proficiency test in the world, with over 3 million tests taken annually. It is recognized by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including universities, employers, and immigration authorities.
Bivent Education Services offers flexible training schedules to accommodate the busy lifestyles of working professionals and students. Classes are available in the morning, afternoon, and evening, with weekend options as well. The center also provides access to a variety of learning resources, including practice tests, study materials, and online resources.
"We are thrilled to expand our services to Port Harcourt and offer our personalized IELTS training program to students in the area," said a company’s spokeperson. "Our team of experienced and certified IELTS tutors is committed to helping students improve their outcomes and succeed in their academic or professional pursuits."
More information about the study centre and its prep classes is available on their website at www.bivent.org or contact them at +234 903 999 9914.
The new centre, located at First Floor, Katella Plaza, Plot 86A Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt, is now open and ready to welcome students who are looking to improve their English language skills for academic or professional purposes.
More details is available is available here https://bivent.org/tests/ielts-training-centre-port-harcourt
Bivent Education Services is renowned for its comprehensive IELTS training program that includes rigorous classroom instruction, multimedia-aided and interactive exercises, extensive practice paper library, personalised coaching and simulated pre-test assessment.
The IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is the most popular English language proficiency test in the world, with over 3 million tests taken annually. It is recognized by more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including universities, employers, and immigration authorities.
Bivent Education Services offers flexible training schedules to accommodate the busy lifestyles of working professionals and students. Classes are available in the morning, afternoon, and evening, with weekend options as well. The center also provides access to a variety of learning resources, including practice tests, study materials, and online resources.
"We are thrilled to expand our services to Port Harcourt and offer our personalized IELTS training program to students in the area," said a company’s spokeperson. "Our team of experienced and certified IELTS tutors is committed to helping students improve their outcomes and succeed in their academic or professional pursuits."
More information about the study centre and its prep classes is available on their website at www.bivent.org or contact them at +234 903 999 9914.
Contact
Bivent Education ServicesContact
Chinasa Ferderick
+2347035351356
https://bivent.org
Chinasa Ferderick
+2347035351356
https://bivent.org
Categories