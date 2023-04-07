FINDSTORY Launches Innovative Stock Footage Platform for Creative Professionals

FINDSTORY is a stock footage platform that saves clients time and money by providing professionally prepared materials with consistent high quality. With a team of dedicated authors and equipment, the platform offers combined stories grouped by location and scenes. FINDSTORY's innovative approach to the stock footage market offers a diverse range of themes, producing a minimum of 200 new stories each month. By using the platform, customers can easily find suitable high-quality material.