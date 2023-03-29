Medicare Insurance Rates Vary for Philadelphia Seniors Turning 65 Reports AAMSI
Philadelphia, PA, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A woman turning 65 in Philadelphia can pay as little as $0 or as much as $2,788 for Medicare plan coverage according to the 2023 Medicare Insurance Price Index just reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Picking the right Medicare plan is unbelievably complex and many seniors simply don’t understand the differences,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. “Selecting the wrong Medicare option can cost you or it can mean you don’t get to use the doctors you want.”
The Association reported that there are currently over 260 different Medicare Advantage plans available in Pennsylvania. “Some will offer a $0 premium option but zero premium doesn’t man zero cost,” Slome warns. “The actual costs if you need certain types of care could amount to thousands of dollars.”
In addition to Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, Slome advises seniors to consider Medicare Supplement, also referred to as Medigap. “There are multiple insurers offering Medigap plans in Philadelphia and while the plans are basically identical, the cost isn’t,” Slome points out.
According to the Medicare insurance expert, more seniors are selecting Medigap Plan N as a way to lower premium costs. “A woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $98 monthly for Plan N coverage,” Slome reports. The costliest Plan N being marketed currently in Philadelphia would cost a female buyer $184 monthly according to AAMSI.
To find the best Philadelphia Medicare Insurance agents visit the organization’s website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-agents-philadelphia-pennsylvania/. A knowledgeable Medicare insurance professional can help seniors assess the different available coverage options and find lowest available costs.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Access the latest Medicare insurance information and data at https://www.medicaresupp.org/information/.
“Picking the right Medicare plan is unbelievably complex and many seniors simply don’t understand the differences,” explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance organization. “Selecting the wrong Medicare option can cost you or it can mean you don’t get to use the doctors you want.”
The Association reported that there are currently over 260 different Medicare Advantage plans available in Pennsylvania. “Some will offer a $0 premium option but zero premium doesn’t man zero cost,” Slome warns. “The actual costs if you need certain types of care could amount to thousands of dollars.”
In addition to Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, Slome advises seniors to consider Medicare Supplement, also referred to as Medigap. “There are multiple insurers offering Medigap plans in Philadelphia and while the plans are basically identical, the cost isn’t,” Slome points out.
According to the Medicare insurance expert, more seniors are selecting Medigap Plan N as a way to lower premium costs. “A woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $98 monthly for Plan N coverage,” Slome reports. The costliest Plan N being marketed currently in Philadelphia would cost a female buyer $184 monthly according to AAMSI.
To find the best Philadelphia Medicare Insurance agents visit the organization’s website at https://medicaresupp.org/medicare-agents-philadelphia-pennsylvania/. A knowledgeable Medicare insurance professional can help seniors assess the different available coverage options and find lowest available costs.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Access the latest Medicare insurance information and data at https://www.medicaresupp.org/information/.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Categories