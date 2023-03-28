CapitaLand Launches J'den, a 99-Year New Launch Condominium at Former JCube Shopping Mall Site
Singapore, Singapore, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand, one of Asia's largest real estate developers, has announced the launch of J'den, a 99-year new launch condominium. J'den condo is the newest addition to the skyline of Jurong Central in Singapore. This new launch condominium is built on the former JCube shopping mall site and will feature commercial spaces on the first two stories. J'den is expected to be completed in 2027 and will be part of the upcoming Jurong Lake District (JLD), which is set to become a vibrant lifestyle, business, and tourism hub in Singapore.
J'den boasts excellent transportation and connectivity, within walking distance of Jurong East MRT, an interchange station on the North-South, East-West, and upcoming Jurong Region lines. This means you'll be connected to all parts of Singapore with ease. Moreover, J'den is in a prime location with excellent investment potential, as it is situated within the JLD, which is projected to become one of Singapore's most sought-after destinations.
At J'den, residents can expect to enjoy the convenience of amenities that are within reach. The mixed-use development is near three shopping malls, including Westgate, Jem, and IMM. This means you'll be spoilt for choice regarding dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
The show flat preview of J'den offers prospective buyers a glimpse into the development's spacious and luxurious units, featuring top-quality finishes and fittings. We invite you to experience the elegance and modernity of J'den for yourself and take the first step toward owning your dream home. Visit the j'den condo showflat at Jurong when its ready and see why J'den is the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in one of Singapore's most vibrant districts.
