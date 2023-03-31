CloudLIMS Features Laboratory Software for Clinical Research @AACR Annual Meeting 2023
Wilmington, DE, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified lab informatics provider, is pleased to announce its participation in the AACR Annual Meeting 2023 to be held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, USA, from April 14-19, 2023 at booth 200.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its zero upfront cost, secure, configurable, purpose-built Laboratory Software for Clinical Research. CloudLIMS helps labs securely manage clinical data, maintain user access for PHI control, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, CAP, EU GDPR, ICH-GCP, US FDA, EMEA, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services*, including technical support and product training, product configuration, instrument integration, reporting templates, automatic product upgrades, legacy data migration, & data backups.
The exhibit dates and hours are mentioned below:
April 16, 2023: 1 pm – 5 pm
April 17, 2023: 9 am – 5 pm
April 18, 2023: 9 am – 5 pm
April 19, 2023: 9 am – 12:30 pm
Register
To discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 200. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services*, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and data backups. CloudLIMS helps clinical research labs maintain user access for PHI control, securely manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, EU GDPR, and more. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
CloudLIMS is delighted to showcase its zero upfront cost, secure, configurable, purpose-built Laboratory Software for Clinical Research. CloudLIMS helps labs securely manage clinical data, maintain user access for PHI control, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, CAP, EU GDPR, ICH-GCP, US FDA, EMEA, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS offers a wide range of complimentary services*, including technical support and product training, product configuration, instrument integration, reporting templates, automatic product upgrades, legacy data migration, & data backups.
The exhibit dates and hours are mentioned below:
April 16, 2023: 1 pm – 5 pm
April 17, 2023: 9 am – 5 pm
April 18, 2023: 9 am – 5 pm
April 19, 2023: 9 am – 12:30 pm
Register
To discuss your laboratory challenges with the CloudLIMS team, stop by booth 200. You can register at https://cloudlims.com/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/ to pre-book a meeting with them and save time.
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical research. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services*, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and data backups. CloudLIMS helps clinical research labs maintain user access for PHI control, securely manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as HIPAA, EU GDPR, and more. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact
CloudLIMSContact
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
+1-302-789-0447
http://www.cloudlims.com/
Categories