STN, Inc. Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List
Pleasanton, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored STN, Inc. on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list.
This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.
Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today’s IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.
STN, Inc. is a full service solution provider that partners with the best of breed OEMs to architect and deploy innovative technology solutions for our customer. STN, Inc. believes understanding where their client wants to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business needs into their technology consumption.
STN, Inc. is honored to be awarded a place on CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list. STN, Inc. thanks CRN.
“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.
STN Incorporated
Strategy
STN, Inc. believes understanding where their client wants to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. STN, Inc. includes all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business needs into their technology consumption.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in their ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with their dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, they draw from their deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
https://www.thechannelcompany.com
Contact
Kristina Tran
+1 (866) 459-0642
www.stninc.com
