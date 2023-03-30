Majority of Medicare Advantage Plans Offer Added Benefits Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The vast majority of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans now include additional benefits, typically at no added charge according to a statement released today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Promoting free benefits has definitely fueled the interest in Medicare Advantage plans,” shares Jesse Slome, AAMSI director. “There’s no question that free is a powerfully persuasive marketing message.”
According to the Association director, the 10 most popular additional Medicare Advantage benefits offered by individual plans in 2023 include vision, fitness or gym memberships, telehealth services, hearing and dental. Nearly all MA plans included some of these no cost added benefits according to AAMSI. The full list and percentage of plans offering these benefits has been posted on the AAMSI News Center.
“Add to these free added benefits the prospect of zero premium cost plans and seniors must wonder why they would poay for Medicare insurance coverage like Medigap,” Slome ponders. “I think it will be essential for Medigap insurers and local agents to educate the pros and cons of free.”
The national Medicare insurance expert pointed out the organization’s efforts to deliver the message that ‘no premium does not mean no cost’. “Consumers should understand the pros and cons of the various Medicare coverage options,” Slome advocates. “They should seek out the expertise of someone who will have their best interest in mind, not that or an insurance company or health plan.”
Access the Association’s latest post with data regarding additional MA benefits at https://medicaresupp.org/information/medicare-advantage/additional-medicare-advantage-benefits/.
“Medicare can be confusing without having someone to educate and advocate for you,” Slome shares. “The typical Medicare beneficiary can have as many as 80 different Medicare Advantage plans available plus 20 different Medigap insurers.”
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. To find local Medicare agents use the Association’s free directory that can be accessed at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
https://www.medicaresupp.org
