Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Line of Chenille Bath Rugs
New York, NY, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex Home Bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products, today announced the launch of its new line of bathroom rugs. The new bath rugs are made from soft, durable materials and are available in a variety of styles and colors to match any décor.
The new chenille bathroom rugs are machine-washable. They are also non-slip and have a comfortable, cushioned feel. The rugs are available in a variety of sizes, from 17 inches by 24 inches to 26 inches by 44 inches, to fit any bathroom space. The new bathroom rugs are available in a variety of styles, including multi color stripe design and patterns.
“We are excited to launch our new line of bathroom rugs,” said Kelly Daniels, Kasentex Social Manager. “The new rugs are made from high-quality materials and are designed to be comfortable, durable, and easy to care for. We are confident that our customers will love our new bathroom rugs.”
Wholesale is also available. For more information visit: https://www.amazon.com/KASENTEX-Bathroom-Absorbent-Chenille-Non-Slip/dp/B0BTMW3CC4?maas=maas_adg_9CBB99D433291573470B2F8AED632E85_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas
About Kasentex Home Bedding
Kasentex Home Bedding is a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products. Kasentex Home Bedding offers a wide variety of products, including comforters, pillows, blankets, quilts, and more. The company’s products are available for purchase online and in select retailers nationwide.
The new chenille bathroom rugs are machine-washable. They are also non-slip and have a comfortable, cushioned feel. The rugs are available in a variety of sizes, from 17 inches by 24 inches to 26 inches by 44 inches, to fit any bathroom space. The new bathroom rugs are available in a variety of styles, including multi color stripe design and patterns.
“We are excited to launch our new line of bathroom rugs,” said Kelly Daniels, Kasentex Social Manager. “The new rugs are made from high-quality materials and are designed to be comfortable, durable, and easy to care for. We are confident that our customers will love our new bathroom rugs.”
Wholesale is also available. For more information visit: https://www.amazon.com/KASENTEX-Bathroom-Absorbent-Chenille-Non-Slip/dp/B0BTMW3CC4?maas=maas_adg_9CBB99D433291573470B2F8AED632E85_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas
About Kasentex Home Bedding
Kasentex Home Bedding is a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products. Kasentex Home Bedding offers a wide variety of products, including comforters, pillows, blankets, quilts, and more. The company’s products are available for purchase online and in select retailers nationwide.
Contact
KasentexContact
Kelly Daniels
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Kelly Daniels
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories