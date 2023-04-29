The Staenberg Group’s The Hub Will Open in Early Summer 2023, be the Heartbeat of the District
St. Louis, MO, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Staenberg Group, a full-spectrum real estate and development firm, is announcing The Hub, a state-of-the-art event space, will open in early summer 2023. The Hub will become the heartbeat of The District, a dynamic entertainment district located in Chesterfield at 17057 North Outer 40 Road.
This park-like outdoor space will include a large LED screen, cutting-edge sound system, and a stage for performances that measures 70 ft. across and 21 ft. deep. The viewing area with a capacity for 400 people and the elevated stage will exist alongside local sit-down restaurants with patios and a brewery, social hall, beer garden, and pavilion. 4 Hands Brewing Company, with its partner Hi-Pointe, is one of these restaurants.
“The Hub is going to be the heartbeat of The District and where the experience begins,” says The Staenberg Group President Michael Staenberg. “It will be the place to be for everyone in the St. Louis community to feel welcome and have fun in a family-friendly environment."
Attendees can gather with friends and family, host events, and watch sporting events, movies, live performances, and more. Local bands and entertainment will be highlighted, and family events will take place.
The architects are HDA Architects and O’Toole Design Associates, and the construction is by Keystone Construction Company. To learn more about The Hub, please visit https://thedistrictstl.com/the-hub/.
About The Staenberg Group
The Staenberg Group is a full-spectrum real estate and development firm that provides design, management, and leasing of retail, restaurant, and entertainment centers. Beyond development, TSG Properties engages in the communities in which they operate through direct philanthropic gifts with the determination to make neighborhoods stronger, healthier, and more sustainable. For more information, please visit https://www.tsgproperties.com/.
Michael Staenberg
(314) 513-1500
www.tsgproperties.com/
