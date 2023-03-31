Startup Bootcamp Returns to Ave Maria Law School
Naples, FL, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- U.S. Registered Patent Attorney Lee Rendeiro and Business & Tax Attorney Matthew Brust, both from the law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., will present "Startup Bootcamp" at Ave Maria Law School on April 5, 2023. The course is a valuable opportunity for early-stage founders to gain the knowledge they need to create and protect their startup businesses.
With experience in patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets, Rendeiro is well-equipped to assist clients in protecting their creative works. He assists clients by preparing and filing patent applications and providing clearance and patentability opinions. In addition, Rendeiro is knowledgeable in copyright and trademark litigation and can advise clients on the best course of action regarding intellectual property matters, including licensing and contract rights. He shares, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with the bright minds at Ave Maria Law School and to inspire young entrepreneurs to safeguard their innovative ideas. By understanding the importance of intellectual property protection, these aspiring founders can confidently pursue their dreams and build successful businesses.”
Rendeiro’s previous experience in various engineering roles encompassing research and development, design, manufacturing, project management, and product launch make him an ideal speaker. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University and his J.D. from The Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law. He may be reached at lee.rendeiro@henlaw.com or 239-344-1179.
Brust assists clients in business formations, operations, and planning, as well as mergers and acquisitions. His work encompasses federal and state taxation planning, and represents clients before the IRS and Florida Department of Revenue. Brust is especially dedicated to working with entrepreneurs, helping them achieve their business goals through his expert guidance and support. He shares, “I am excited to have the opportunity to speak at the Startup Bootcamp and share my experience with the students at Ave Maria Law School. A strong foundation is crucial for any successful venture, and understanding the legal and tax implications of starting a business is a key component of that foundation. I hope to inspire these young entrepreneurs to take the necessary steps to ensure their success and to provide them with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of business and tax law.”
Brust received his undergraduate degree from Webber International University, his J.D. from the Florida Coastal School of Law cum laude, and his LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Brust may be contacted at matthew.brust@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1147.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin, having been in business since 1924, provides a range of legal services to the communities of Southwest Florida, including business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin has four offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). To learn more about Rendeiro, Brust, Startup Bootcamp or Henderson Franklin, visit www.henlaw.com.
