Vendux Pursues Enhanced Position and Brand With a Focus on Sales Leadership Capital
After working with hundreds of clients and interviewing thousands of executives, the company identified a clear need to focus on sales leadership capital. Companies have embraced fractional sales leaders and now want more options. Vendux has built the largest roster of seasoned sales leaders.
Kansas City, MO, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vendux, the leading provider of contract sales leadership, has undertaken a major re-branding and re-positioning around the principles of Sales Leadership Capital.
After four years of working with hundreds of clients across the country and building an executive roster that is approaching six hundred highly vetted sales leaders, Vendux sees market demand for not just fractional and interim leaders but also other services and capabilities to support all aspects of sales leadership among growth companies.
Vendux's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Henning Schwinum, said, "We continue to see opportunities to create categories and advance a compelling vision about the role that sales leadership can ultimately have on the success of a company. Today there is a leadership vacuum in sales and human capital management with no clear vision for next-generation staffing and recruiting in support of sales and revenue growth."
According to Schwinum, "Capital is a finite resource that can be built up over time and stored. It can also be lost or wasted if managed poorly. Leadership Capital is the stored value or currency a leader has that enables them to influence the organization or market, and Sales Leadership Capital is necessary to influence customer buying decisions."
Vendux has published a Paper in support of its vision and leadership principles. The Paper is available free to download on the company's website.
Vendux's Vision Paper on Sales Leadership Capital outlines the tenets of the Sales Leadership model in the context of current and future trends for companies that need to manage issues outside their current capacity or their capabilities in sales leadership. The Paper also describes this new category and approach to human capital management.
Schwinum also said emphatically that, "Growth requires an investment in Sales Leadership Capital and that Vendux helps companies grow this capital by matching them perfectly with the sales leader and team necessary to transform sales strategies, increase revenue, and move businesses to the next level."
Andrew Miller, Partner at Vendux, details this process: "We do this in three main ways: 1) our proprietary PerfectMatch™ system identifies the ideal sales leader matched to unique business requirements with the highest level of precision on the company's sales goals, 2) our flexible process allows clients to choose a sales leadership model that meets their needs today, from fractional, interim and/or full-time sales resources, and 3) we deliver sales leaders or teams within days, not months, ensuring an efficient and effective path to gain new customers and revenue."
Vendux is also pursuing a number of strategic partnerships in the U.S. and abroad with complementary professional services firms.
