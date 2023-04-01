The Care Collective Firm(CCF) Launches as New Digital Publishing and Consulting Firm for Underserved Populations
Austin, TX, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CCF, a new digital publishing and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its launch with a mission to provide critical support services, resources, and community to women and underserved populations.
The firm offers five digital platforms: SingleMomsSociety.com, FitnessGalore.net, SingleMomJobsNetwork.com, EverythingWrite.net and The Single Parent Review Livestream Show. These platforms are designed to provide important resources, referrals, community, and editorial content for single parents, women interests, fitness and wellness, and those seeking career, business, and education guidance.
In collaboration with community partners, the Care Collective Firm also offers a free virtual small business center loaded with information and access to free online tools for business development, a Learning Express Center for academic resources, and a virtual self-publishing hub. Additionally, CCF offers community discussion boards and forums and virtual events. CCF is also launching an around the clock resource referral program for single parents in partnership with FindHelp.org, as well as various nationwide and local community partners.
The Care Collective Firm is pleased to welcome Mia Taylor as its contributing editor-in-chief, an award-winning journalist, editor, and travel writer. Taylor brings a wealth of experience in creating content focused on women and money, personal finance, and health, and will lead the Care Collective Firm’s editorial strategy.
Founder, Kim Anthony, a longstanding adjunct professor of Psychology, counselor, and former children's protective social worker, is passionate about helping people overcome obstacles, accomplish their goals, and discover their true passions. CCF's consulting services specialize in small business development, parent engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and organizational development.
"We are thrilled to launch CCF and provide critical resources and support to underserved populations," said Anthony. "Our team is committed to helping individuals achieve their personal and professional goals and we believe that access to information, community, and support, is critical to making that happen."
CCF is also proud to have an amazing team of consultants, contributors, and interns that will help carry out its mission of providing support services and resources to women and underserved populations.
For more information about CCF and its services, visit their website at www.carecollectivefirm.com.
