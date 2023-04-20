Co-Parent Hub LLC Launches Ground-Breaking App to Improve Co-Parenting

Co-Parent Hub LLC has launched its innovative co-parenting software, aimed at reducing conflict between co-parents and improving the lives of children in split households. Unlike other co-parenting apps, Co-Parent Hub focuses on preventing the situations that lead to the need for communication in the first place, which reduces arguments and contentious interactions. The app features tools for expense tracking and custody swaps coordination without the need for co-parents to talk to each other.