Testrite Holdings Introduces Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS)
Hackensack, NJ, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, a subsidiary of Testrite Holdings and the premier manufacturer of visual display and visual communication solutions, is pleased to offer a new service to its customers: Manufacturing as a Service (MaaS).
Over the company's 104-years history, Testrite has continued to expand it’s core manufacturing capabilities. Starting in March 2023, this innovative new MaaS program is the perfect solution for customers who want to save time, money, and hassle when it comes to custom display solutions backed by the most trusted US manufacturer of Visual Presentation products.
“This new MaaS offering means customers can access our library of designs to develop something new and unique at TestriteOEM.com, or access our inventory to buy exactly the off the shelf components and materials they need at TestriteAluminum.com,” says Testrite Holdings President, Jeffrey Rubin, “By working with Testrite, a true US Manufacturer, customers are not limited to what’s on the shelf. Even custom products can ship in days or weeks, not months, helping drive sales faster.”
Testrite’s MaaS program is made possible by digital enhancements and new e-commerce capabilities designed to make it easier for customers and prospects to find what they need faster and easier. Customers can browse three distinct websites:
Testrite Visual - www.testrite.com offers standard and custom visual display, visual communication, visual presentation and print solutions for the retail, hospitality, design, display and related industries.
Testrite OEM www.testriteoem.com offers telescopic aluminum tubing assemblies, locks, custom brackets, and more for OEM applications in quantity 25+
Testrite Aluminum www.testritealuminum.com offers easy to purchase thin wall aluminum round tubing, thin wall aluminum extrusions, square tubing, and other accessories all cut and ordered to specific size and quantity needed. This service is perfect for printers & fabricators.
Whether customers choose from one of Testrite Visual 2000+ standard visual products including snap frames, fabric frames and aluminum slat wall stands or have a custom need, everything and anything can be customized including custom shapes, sizes, colors. While there will always be a place for their standard product line, it is the custom capabilities that truly set Testrite apart in the industry.
Interested parties can visit www.testrite.com to talk with a product specialist today.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testrite.com.
Contact
Testrite Visual
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
