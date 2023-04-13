Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Recognized by the American Heart Association for Commitments to Workforce Well-Being
Sarasota-based residential cleaning company Awarded Platinum Level recognition for the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™
Sarasota, FL, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The American Heart Association has awarded Crystal Clean Green Cleaning national platinum-level recognition for its commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-being Scorecard™.
The Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources, and more to comprehensively assess an organization’s culture of health. 381 organizations completed the Scorecard in 2022, and all organizations were recognized with an achievement level of platinum (9%), gold (45%), silver (32%) silver, bronze (9%) or completer (5%).
Health, Happiness, Well-being, and Personal and Professional Growth have long been a part of the Crystal Clean Green Cleaning (CCGC) training, coaching, and mentoring programs. Their Wellness Program has been in effect and available to team members, clients, and the Community since 2016 when it was developed alongside the CDC Workplace Wellness program and Sarasota County Health Department. Previously attaining the bronze level award in 2021 and now improving and attaining platinum-level recognition. CCGC provides home cleaning, watch and reporting, COVID-19 disinfecting services, and education with its experienced teams, personalized approach, and community spirit.
“Not many children state they want to be a Cleaning Technician when they grow up. We understand that our team members are growing and caring for their families, going to school, working on themselves, and going through trials and tribulations like we all are. We continuously work on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment with reduced stress, healthy eating choices, and information to make the proper decisions for themselves,” said Steven Pajevic, CEO of Crystal Clean Green Cleaning.
The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, developed the Workforce Well-being Scorecard in collaboration with top scientists and industry experts to reflect the latest evidence-based science on workforce health and well-being. First launched in 2016, the Scorecard was refreshed in 2022 to place a renewed focus on health equity and comprehensive organizational well-being. The free, web-based tool allows employers to regularly evaluate their health and well-being progress, identify areas of opportunity, and see how their results stack up against their peers.
Research has shown that supporting the mental and physical well-being of employees is vital to driving productivity, engagement, and successful business outcomes. By investing in a culture of health in the workplace, organizations can improve employee retention and bolster their organizational reputation. ¹
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to employee health and well-being and our continued efforts to promote equity,” continues Pajevic. “We are dedicated to creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and provides opportunities for everyone to reach their full potential—in and out of the workplace.”
The Workforce Well-being Scorecard is a key component of the Association’s Well-being Works Better™ platform, which helps business leaders unleash the power of a healthy, happy workforce. Distinct from traditional wellness programs, Well-being Works Better empowers employers to champion the mental and physical health of their employees and provides actionable guidance to meet the unique needs of their organization.
For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.
For morning information on Crystal Clean Green Cleaning and its sustainability initiatives, visit SRQCleaning.com/sustainability.
About Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is a residential cleaning company based in Sarasota, Florida. While in its eleventh year in business Crystal Clean is rebuilding teams after Hurricane Ian, a Team member’s family emergency, and the passing of their operations manager and best friend in December of 2022. Services include recurring residential Cleaning, home watch service, and COVID-19 disinfecting. Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is: a recipient of the Tampa Bay Sustainable Business of the Year, a Sarasota Healthy County Worksite, 2023 Super Pro Awards, Sarasota County Volunteer of the Year, 2021 Business of the Year, and has held Best Home Cleaning Service – Readers’ Choice. Crystal Clean Green Cleaning has helped feed 1800 families in Manatee and Sarasota through their food drive campaigns.
CCGC Values: Be Real (Great, honest, open communication), Create Value, Help Out, and Have Fun
Contact
Crystal Clean Green CleaningContact
