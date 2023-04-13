Language Learning App LingQ Launches Swahili
LingQ has announced the launch of Swahili to its ever-growing list of languages available for learners bringing the total number of languages offered to 42.
Vancouver, Canada, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swahili, also known as Kiswahili, is spoken by over 100 million people in East and Central Africa, making it one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa. With LingQ you learn Swahili through authentic content: real-life conversations, news articles and videos, short stories, music lyrics, whatever you’re interested in. Learn from the lessons in the library or create lessons from any content in Swahili you find online.
"We’re very excited to be adding our first African language," said Mark Kaufmann, CEO of LingQ. "We’re very excited to see how popular it is. Hopefully, we see some interest there and we can look at additional African languages to add. Either way, we’re always happy to add new languages and look forward to exposing learners of Swahili to the LingQ approach."
In addition to Swahili, LingQ offers content in a range of other languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Chinese, and many more. LingQ's unique content-based approach to language learning makes it a popular choice for language learners of all levels, from beginners to advanced learners. Join their community of language learners who are reaching their goal of fluency on LingQ.
For more information on LingQ, visit https://www.lingq.com/
About LingQ
Since 2002, LingQ has helped millions learn languages using their content-based language learning app which harnesses machine learning to enhance and customize the users’ language journey. LingQ offers 40 languages to users around the globe on their web and mobile platforms. The father and son founding team of Steve and Mark Kaufmann originally developed thelinguist.com in 2002 and rebranded it as LingQ in 2007. LingQ is one of the pioneers in language app development focused on web and mobile delivery only. LingQ has developed one of the largest foreign language libraries of authentic and interesting content. In addition to their main content-based learning activities, LingQ users also have access to online tutors, interactions on a global language community forum, community writing exchange, and integrated SRS vocabulary review tools. To ensure success, LingQ measures everything that students do including the number of words the student knows, how many words are learned, and statistics on writing, speaking, listening, and reading.
