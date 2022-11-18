Fight Fitness Supports Canadian Veterans with Donation to The Royal Canadian Legion
Fight Fitness, a leading provider of group fitness has made a donation of $210 to the Royal Canadian Legion.
Markham, Canada, November 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fight Fitness, a leading provider of group fitness kickboxing and bootcamp classes and proponent of aiding Canadian veterans and their families, is giving back to the community with a donation of $210 to The Royal Canadian Legion.
The Royal Canadian Legion is our nation’s largest veteran support & community service center. The non-profit organization has been helping Canadian veterans, military and RCMP members and their families for over 96 years. They offer a multitude of essential services that include adjusting to civilian life, mental health programs, homelessness and financial assistance, funerals and burials. The Royal Canadian Legion believes in the power of people working together, bringing the community closer, and remembering the individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.
"Thank you for your donation to the Poppy Fund. Your generosity allows the Legion to support Canada’s Veterans and their families." -Royal Canadian Legion
“We are always happy to give back to our community and to our country. We are proud to support the veterans and remember those who have fought and sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy today.” -Joe Hsiung, CEO Fight Fitness
Fight Fitness is the leading fitness and lifestyle company helping regular people make the difficult look easy. That’s why we call our clients ninjas.
Our services include fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp, personal training and online fitness and health coaching with a supportive community that helps people to burn fat, tone up and learn to kick butt in life.
Unlike traditional fitness models like gyms, personal trainers, and group workouts that are incomplete programs, Fight Fitness is the only one that offers a complete solution with individualized fitness programming, nutritional support and accountability to ensure long term results.
Founded in 2011 by Joseph “Joe Fight” Hsiung a former amateur kickboxer and personal trainer, Fight Fitness has helped hundreds of busy professionals transform their lives to be the best version of themselves. Operating a studio in Markham we’re the #1 rated fitness studio on Google, Facebook and Yelp. Supporting the communities we serve we’ve partnered countless charities like the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 360 Kids, Markham Stouffville Hospital, United Way, Canadian Red Cross and Sick Kids Hospital.
Joe Hsiung
647-907-5425
www.fight.fitness
