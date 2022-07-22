Fight Fitness Helps Fight Against Youth Homelessness with Donation to 360 Kids
Fight Fitness, a leading provider of group fitness and personal training has made a donation of $800 to 360 Kids.
Markham, Canada, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 360º kids serves over 3,500 youth, each year from every municipality in York and this number has grown significantly since our move to the Richmond Hill Hub operating the youth hub and offering even more essential services to youth. Their staff represent many cultures and experiences and have earned a reputation as leaders in offering high quality, innovative programming to the youth they serve.
“We truly appreciate the generosity and support to help our most vulnerable youth during this time. Fight Fitness’ donation will allow us to use our purchasing power to order our most pressing needs such as food, PPE, hygiene and sanitation equipment so that we can keep our youth and staff safe and healthy. On behalf of our youth, thank you for supporting our work.” -Clovis Grant, Chief Executive Officer
“Our youth are the future of our community so we’re happy to align with an organization whose mission it is to support the youth. This is our 3rd year supporting and we hope to continue this relationship.” -Joe Hsiung, CEO Fight Fitness
Fight Fitness is the leading fitness and lifestyle company helping regular people make the difficult look easy. That’s why we call our clients ninjas.
Our services include fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp, personal training and online fitness and health coaching with a supportive community that helps people to burn fat, tone up and learn to kick butt in life.
Unlike traditional fitness models like gyms, personal trainers, and group workouts that are incomplete programs, Fight Fitness is the only one that offers a complete solution with individualized fitness programming, nutritional support and accountability to ensure long term results.
Founded in 2011 by Joseph “Joe Fight” Hsiung a former amateur kickboxer and personal trainer, Fight Fitness has helped hundreds of busy professionals transform their lives to be the best version of themselves. Operating a studio in Markham we’re the #1 rated fitness studio on Google, Facebook and Yelp. Supporting the communities we serve we’ve partnered countless charities like the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 360 Kids, Markham Stouffville Hospital, United Way, Canadian Red Cross and Sick Kids Hospital.
