Fight Fitness Supports the Search for Heart Failure Research with Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation
Fight Fitness, a leading provider of group fitness has made a donation of $1080 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Markham, Canada, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fight Fitness, a leading provider of group fitness kickboxing and bootcamp classes and proponent of alleviating food insecurity, is giving back to the community with a donation of $1080 to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
With heart disease being the highest global cause of death, the Heart and Stroke Foundation leads the fight against heart failure and stroke. The organization combats this issue on all fronts: preventing and reducing damage to heart function, developing new treatments and researching methods to diagnose conditions earlier. The Heart and Stroke Foundation not only educates the public on the importance of the link between our heart and brain, but are also determined to keep people healthier longer.
"Thank you. We’re so grateful for your support of Heart & Stroke." -Heart and Stroke Foundation
“We are honored to support the Heart and Stroke Foundation. We are glad to contribute to not only such a large and important cause, but a cause that means so much to our community.” Joe Hsiung, CEO Fight Fitness
Fight Fitness is the leading fitness and lifestyle company helping regular people make the difficult look easy. That’s why we call our clients ninjas.
Our services include fitness kickboxing, boxing, bootcamp, personal training and online fitness and health coaching with a supportive community that helps people to burn fat, tone up and learn to kick butt in life.
Unlike traditional fitness models like gyms, personal trainers, and group workouts that are incomplete programs, Fight Fitness is the only one that offers a complete solution with individualized fitness programming, nutritional support and accountability to ensure long term results.
Founded in 2011 by Joseph “Joe Fight” Hsiung a former amateur kickboxer and personal trainer, Fight Fitness has helped hundreds of busy professionals transform their lives to be the best version of themselves. Operating a studio in Markham we’re the #1 rated fitness studio on Google, Facebook and Yelp. Supporting the communities we serve we’ve partnered countless charities like the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 360 Kids, Markham Stouffville Hospital, United Way, Canadian Red Cross and Sick Kids Hospital.
Contact
Joe Hsiung
647-907-5425
www.fight.fitness
