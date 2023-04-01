the OLSON experience, LLC Puts Event and Trade Show Engagement Focus on "the Experience" with Consultative Strategy for Agencies, Exhibit Houses and Brands
Industry veteran Ben Olson has formed the OLSON experience, LLC to help organizations build strategies to engage target audiences before/during/after events with integrated marketing solutions, messaging/storytelling, digital engagement development, and articulated experiences that drive all elements, including environmental design. Working with client teams, or in a solo capacity, Olson helps to drive brand effectiveness at events and trade shows and helps agencies realize incremental revenue.
Milwaukee, WI, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Experiential Industry Veteran Creates The Olson Experience, LLC
Ben Olson Offers Experiential Strategy Solutions to Agencies, Exhibit Houses and Brands
The Olson Experience, LLC led by experiential marketing veteran Ben Olson was recently launched, focusing on driving growth and returns through enhanced strategies for engaging face-to-face at events and trade shows. By utilizing opportunities before, during and after an event, a more holistic guest experience leads to deeper engagement, enlightenment, and evocation of action.
For agencies and exhibit houses, Olson provides freelance strategy to bolster existing marketing teams or help build effective internal experiential-focused marketing groups. Whether working with the agency/exhibit house’s client to develop fully integrated experiential solutions, or initiating an enhanced strategic organizational offering, Olson delivers meaningful value and opportunities for incremental revenue with existing clients and new business opportunities.
For brands and organizations, Olson provides strategies to enhance event engagement and efficiencies at a single event or across an entire global program. Olson can assist in the creation of engagement plans that build brand affinity, engage with audiences and help move those audiences through their brand journeys employing effective storytelling and enhanced experiential tactics. Industry veterans can benefit from an alternate perspective and additional resources, and those newer to exhibiting can help fast-track their knowledge and effectiveness for their event programs.
Whether working in tandem with an agency, an exhibit house, or as a solo consultant, Olson brings 20+ years of experience in engagement strategy with some of the world’s most iconic brands. In addition to event strategy, Olson also can support brands and agencies with audience research, event audits, measurement and analytics, lead management support, exhibit staff coaching, internal agency development and other event-related services.
Ben Olson was VP, Managing Director of magnify™, the marketing agency at mg (MG Design) that featured complete integrated services with a focus on experiential clients and a full-service marketing, strategic, and creative offering. Later, Olson joined GES as Vice President, Experiential Engagement where he introduced expanded integrated marketing services. Olson began building his event chops at Momentum Worldwide. Programs that Olson led personally, or led responsible teams received numerous industry awards including the Ex Award, Sizzle Awards, ExhibitorLive Best of Show, Promo Awards, and BMA Bell Award Best of Show.
For more information, please contact Ben Olson at: ben@theolsonexperience.com, call 262.455.5938, or visit www.theolsonexperience.com.
Ben Olson Offers Experiential Strategy Solutions to Agencies, Exhibit Houses and Brands
The Olson Experience, LLC led by experiential marketing veteran Ben Olson was recently launched, focusing on driving growth and returns through enhanced strategies for engaging face-to-face at events and trade shows. By utilizing opportunities before, during and after an event, a more holistic guest experience leads to deeper engagement, enlightenment, and evocation of action.
For agencies and exhibit houses, Olson provides freelance strategy to bolster existing marketing teams or help build effective internal experiential-focused marketing groups. Whether working with the agency/exhibit house’s client to develop fully integrated experiential solutions, or initiating an enhanced strategic organizational offering, Olson delivers meaningful value and opportunities for incremental revenue with existing clients and new business opportunities.
For brands and organizations, Olson provides strategies to enhance event engagement and efficiencies at a single event or across an entire global program. Olson can assist in the creation of engagement plans that build brand affinity, engage with audiences and help move those audiences through their brand journeys employing effective storytelling and enhanced experiential tactics. Industry veterans can benefit from an alternate perspective and additional resources, and those newer to exhibiting can help fast-track their knowledge and effectiveness for their event programs.
Whether working in tandem with an agency, an exhibit house, or as a solo consultant, Olson brings 20+ years of experience in engagement strategy with some of the world’s most iconic brands. In addition to event strategy, Olson also can support brands and agencies with audience research, event audits, measurement and analytics, lead management support, exhibit staff coaching, internal agency development and other event-related services.
Ben Olson was VP, Managing Director of magnify™, the marketing agency at mg (MG Design) that featured complete integrated services with a focus on experiential clients and a full-service marketing, strategic, and creative offering. Later, Olson joined GES as Vice President, Experiential Engagement where he introduced expanded integrated marketing services. Olson began building his event chops at Momentum Worldwide. Programs that Olson led personally, or led responsible teams received numerous industry awards including the Ex Award, Sizzle Awards, ExhibitorLive Best of Show, Promo Awards, and BMA Bell Award Best of Show.
For more information, please contact Ben Olson at: ben@theolsonexperience.com, call 262.455.5938, or visit www.theolsonexperience.com.
Contact
the OLSON experience, LLCContact
Ben Olson
262-455-5938
www.theolsonexperience.com
Ben Olson
262-455-5938
www.theolsonexperience.com
Multimedia
Categories