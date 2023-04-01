the OLSON experience, LLC Puts Event and Trade Show Engagement Focus on "the Experience" with Consultative Strategy for Agencies, Exhibit Houses and Brands

Industry veteran Ben Olson has formed the OLSON experience, LLC to help organizations build strategies to engage target audiences before/during/after events with integrated marketing solutions, messaging/storytelling, digital engagement development, and articulated experiences that drive all elements, including environmental design. Working with client teams, or in a solo capacity, Olson helps to drive brand effectiveness at events and trade shows and helps agencies realize incremental revenue.