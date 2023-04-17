Kim Baker to Speak at National EOS® Conference
Baker will speak at a segmented breakout session at 3:30pm, April 19, on “Team Trust: Demystified and Simplified.”
St. Louis, MO, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Baker, a highly respected corporate team builder/designer, speaker, and owner of Vivid Performance Group, announces she will speak at the 2023 U.S. EOS® Conference, April 19-21, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN.
The conference is designed for companies running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System, EOS®. It provides unique opportunities for leadership teams and decision makers from small to medium-sized entrepreneurial EOS-run companies to further master EOS tools and the EOS process®. Over 1,500 business owners and professionals are expected to attend.
Baker will join a well-known group of business keynote speakers and industry experts at the event to be held at the JW Marriott. She will speak at a segmented breakout session at 3:30pm, April 19, on “Team Trust: Demystified and Simplified.”
“Trust is a hot topic but it is complex, abstract and emotionally provocative which makes building team trust a real challenge. Many leaders continue to flounder in their efforts to build and maintain trust in their workplace,” Baker added. “Trust is built in behavior and felt in energy, and a lack of trust tangibly impacts people, culture, and business results.”
Baker’s session will focus on demystifying why building and maintaining trust is a challenge. It will help attendees learn the top 5 team trust strengths and trust struggles and provide a simple framework for business owners to take with them to build trust in their teams and their organization.
“The most successful companies explicitly create trust because trust bridges the business need for results and the human need for connection. Baker added. “We will show you how to formulate and improve that process.”
For more information on the event visit EOS Conference online.
For more information about Kim Baker and Vivid Performance Group visit Vivid Performance Group online.
About Kim Baker and Vivid Performance Group
Kim Baker is a team builder/designer, corporate consultant, and speaker. She and Vivid Performance Group help you build happy, trusting, get-it-done employees and teams. They bring value to help businesses optimize their talent and accomplish their mission through best- in-class, fit-for-purpose solutions. These are science backed real world proven assessments, training, coaching and facilitation methods that are affordable, practical and easy to adopt. Her unique methodology reveals and develops the innate desires and capabilities of employees and teams with a goal-directed, results-oriented, accountable framework. As a result your business mission becomes their business focus. The goal is for everyone to work better, together. Visit https://vividperformancegroup.com.
Contact
Vivid Performance GroupContact
Kim Baker
314-750-1410
vividperformancegroup.com
Kim Baker
314-750-1410
vividperformancegroup.com
