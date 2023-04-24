Recent Study by Denver Capital Identifies Three Key Traits Shared Among Successful Investors
Successful investors share three traits: calculated risk-taking, long-term focus, and a commitment to self-improvement, according to Denver Capital's study of 125 investors.
London, United Kingdom, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A recent study conducted by Denver Capital, a provider of alternative investments for high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors founded by Raj Sukkersudha, has found that despite differences in age and investment amount, 125 interviewed investors shared three key traits in common.
The study, which interviewed a diverse group of investors ranging in age from 25 to 65 and with investment amounts ranging from £10,000 to £500,000, sought to identify commonalities among successful investors. Through a series of in-depth interviews and surveys, researchers identified three key traits that appeared consistently across the sample group.
The first trait identified was a willingness to take calculated risks. According to the study's findings, successful investors were more likely to take calculated risks in their investment decisions, rather than relying solely on conservative investments. However, these risks were always carefully researched and evaluated before being taken.
The second trait identified was a long-term investment outlook. Successful investors were found to have a patient and strategic approach to investing, with a focus on long-term growth and not being swayed by short-term market fluctuations.
The third and final trait identified was a commitment to ongoing education and self-improvement. Successful investors were found to prioritise continuous learning about the market, trends, and investment strategies, often seeking out new information and educational opportunities.
"As a firm, we were thrilled to see these three common traits emerge among such a diverse group of investors," said Raj Sukkersudha, Principal and Founder of Denver Capital. "By incorporating these traits into our investment strategies, we believe we can continue to deliver strong results for our clients."
The full results of the study will be sent to clients with the next monthly newsletter.
