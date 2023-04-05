Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated The Transaction Between Movin’ On Movers, Inc. and Piece by Piece Movers, LLC.
Raleigh, NC, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between North Carolina-based Movin’ On Movers and Massachusetts-based Piece by Piece Movers.
Movin’ On Movers is a leading packing, moving, and storage company for residential and commercial moves, serving Raleigh, Durham, Apex, Chapel Hill, and ultimately nationwide. For nearly 40 years, they have provided the Triangle area with top-of-the-line service and are dedicated to continuing their sterling reputation. The company offers various moving services, warehouse storage, mobile storage, and door-to-door full-service moves. In addition, they offer short and long-distance movers, perfect for moving across town or the country.
Piece by Piece Movers offers residential and commercial relocation services to clients seeking courteous, respectful, hardworking professionals to handle all aspects of their moves. They have built a strong reputation in Greater Boston for nearly a decade. Between their three locations in Massachusetts, their work is concentrated within the 495 belt, with operations in Woburn, Newton, and Easton. Their commitment to customer service is the foundation of our company and is consistent throughout every step of our customers’ moving experience.
This transaction strengthens Piece by Piece’s position in the market as they grow and expand operations into the North Carolina region.
“We are very grateful for the time we spent getting to know Movin’ On Movers CEO Danny Wilson in the on-market process. We wish him the best in this next phase of his life and are glad we were able to find a deal that accomplishes his goals.” – Justin Gottschalk, Senior Associate at Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $9.4 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
