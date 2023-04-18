Hoffmann Brothers is the Cardinals Nation Rooftop Naming Sponsor
St. Louis, MO, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hoffmann Brothers, a family-owned and full-service home service provider, is proud to announce it has joined the St. Louis Cardinals and Ballpark Village as the naming rights sponsor for the Cardinals Nation two-story seating deck. The 338-seat deck will be known as the Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop as part of a multi-year agreement.
“We are excited and proud to extend our partnership with Hoffmann Brothers for the next three seasons,” said St. Louis Cardinals Vice President of Corporate Sales & Broadcasting Thane Van Breusegen.
“Hoffmann Brothers is a trusted, St. Louis-based business committed to making their customers’ lives more comfortable. The all-inclusive Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop inside Cardinals Nation operates with the same sentiment so Cardinals fans can enjoy game day in comfort and style.”
Each Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop ticket offers all-inclusive access to an upscale buffet and full-service bar.
The all-you-care-to-eat buffet features:
· entrees
· sides
· salads
· a carving station
· a nacho bar
· and a dessert station
The full-service bar offers:
· mixed drinks
· wine
· Budweiser® products
· Shock Top (an Anheuser-Busch, LLC brand)
· Goose Island Beer Co.® IPA
· and Coca-Cola® products
Food and beverage service starts when the gates open, with food service ending 1.5 hours into the game and beverage service through the end of the 9th inning. Ticket holders also receive the Cardinals gate promotional item and complimentary admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum before and during the game.
The viewing deck overlooking Busch Stadium is flexible to meet the needs of any occasion, and all-inclusive tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seat today, visit cardinals.com/allinclusive or contact the Cardinals Ticket Office at (314) 345-9000.
“Hoffmann Brothers is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Cardinals yet again and are proud to be the preferred home services provider!” said Hoffmann Brothers President and CEO Chris Hoffmann.
“They share our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the St. Louis community. Hoffmann Brothers is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, just as the Cardinals strive to deliver an exceptional game day experience to their fans.”
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, and appliance repair services, and more. The company employs more than 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs. For more information, please visit https://www.hoffmannbros.com/.
