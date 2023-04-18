Keller Williams Arizona Realty Opens New Biltmore Business Center in Phoenix Commercial Real Estate Corridor
Keller Williams Arizona Realty is opening a new Business Center in the Biltmore area of Phoenix, Arizona. This new Business Center is ideally located to serve the Phoenix Commercial Real Estate Corridor.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keller Williams Arizona Realty is opening its new Biltmore Business Center in the heart of the business-friendly Biltmore area. The Biltmore location is centrally located in the Phoenix commercial real estate corridor, along Camelback Road and 27th Street. A Grand Opening Ceremony is planned for Friday, April 21, 2023.
“When Keller Williams Biltmore Partners joined our brokerage, we all had a grand vision of what our combined presence could do for our real estate agents,” states David Morse, CEO/Team Leader at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. “I am excited to see our vision become a reality, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our amazing Leadership Team.”
The new Biltmore Business Center is located at 2720 E Camelback Road, Suite 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016. The suite of offices have been thoughtfully designed to provide agents with the conveniences they need along with access to a range of amenities. The new location features an expansive training room with state-of-the-art audio and video equipment, and a comfortable lounge with various seating areas, entertainment, and vending.
“Our new location in Biltmore provides our agents and their clients with convenience, access, and visibility to the vibrant commercial real estate market in Phoenix and the greater metropolitan area,” Morse notes. “We will be using the Biltmore Business Center extensively for meetings, events, and educational opportunities for our agents.”
About Keller Williams Arizona Realty (https://kwarizona.com):
The Keller Williams Arizona Realty real estate team is a full-service REALTOR® group serving buyers, sellers, and investors in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. With our team model, real estate agents receive timely and efficient service from top producers in the Scottsdale real estate market. Keller Williams Arizona Realty is one of the largest and most successful Keller Williams brokerages in Arizona. We continue our amazing growth with the opening our new Biltmore Business Center.
Several of the most successful agents in the nation are on the leadership team at Keller Williams Arizona Realty. Our agents take a technology-driven, customer-focused approach to helping every client buy and sell homes successfully. Together, our team has experience with all types of properties. From single-family homes to condos, new developments and acreages, we are here to put all of our resources and skill sets to work in order to help our clients through the process, every step of the way.
Contact
Thomas A. Burke
480-767-3000
https://kwarizona.com
