New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Seminar, on May 5, Addresses Current and Future Issues for Both Civil and Divorce Mediation
The theme of “The Future is Now” for the upcoming NJAPM Spring Seminar highlights how professional mediators are adapting to provide exemplary mediation services to the judiciary and the public as a way of resolving conflict in a changed world.
Montclair, NJ, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.org) will hold its 8th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 5, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM as a hybrid event, both in person at the New Jersey Law Center Building New Brunswick, and virtually. All NJAPM members and the public are welcome to attend.
Co-chairs Anju D. Jessani and Katherine Newcomer, along with seminar committee members Michelle Cresti, Felicia Farber and Kate Monagle, selected the theme of “The Future is Now” to emphasize the idea that the time is ripe for mediation to be the conflict resolution method of choice in resolving disputes, and that mediators are adapting their processes to meet different client needs. Bruce Matez, NJAPM President, added that “the mission of the NJAPM is to promote mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution throughout New Jersey, to provide basic education and training to new mediators, advanced training to experienced mediators, and to provide resources about mediation to the public and mediators. Our goal is to help people resolve conflicts and disputes more peacefully through mediation and ease the burden on our court system.”
In the morning, featured speaker Hesha Abrams, author of the bestselling book, "Holding the Calm: The Secret to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension," will share advanced and everyday techniques to use immediately to create bonding, defuse tension and close gaps to settle mediation cases.
In the afternoon, Jessica Taube, Director of Conflict Resolution and Anti-Bias Initiatives at the NJ State Bar Foundation, will discuss trauma informed strategies for conflict resolution.
Breakout sessions will address topics specific to civil and divorce mediation:
- The civil track includes a discussion with the Honorable Jefferey R. Jablonski, A.J.S.C. as to the importance of complementary dispute resolution in our new judiciary.
- The divorce track will hold a panel discussion about changes in private mediation post Covid-19 with Randi Albert; a case law update with the Honorable Marie E. Lihotz P.J.A.D. (Ret.); and a review of the ways family court mediation programs and the family division have changed post Covid-19 with Anna-Maria Pittella.
The seminar will conclude with panel discussion moderated by Felicia Farber including the Honorable Jefferey R. Jablonski, A.J.S.C. and the Honorable Marie E. Lihotz P.J.A.D. (Ret.) about mediator ethical pitfalls and how to avoid them.
The early registration fee is $129 for members, $79 for full-time students with ID, and $159 for others until 4/21, with $20 more after that for both members and non-members. At the door and day of registrations will be $169 for members and $199 for non-member. The seminar qualifies for 4.0 CPE/CLE credits including 1.0 ethics credit. Accredited Professional Mediators receive 3.66 NJAPM CE hours. The seminar meets the AOC’s R. 1:40, 4.0-hour annual requirement for roster mediators.
The first 60 registrants will receive a free copy of Hesha Abram’s book, "Holding the Calm: The Secret to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension." In-person attendees will receive a free copy of at the seminar. Books will be mailed to online attendees following the event. Additionally, the seminar will provide hybrid networking opportunities for people to reconnect and make new contacts. To register and/or join NJAPM, please visit www.NJAPM.org.
About NJAPM:
NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with over 200 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, accountants, businesspeople, and other professionals who have participated in varying levels of mediation training. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact the NJAPM, go to their website at www.NJAPM.org or call 800-981-4800.
