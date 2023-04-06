Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Ultra Clean Systems Inc. and Getinge AB
Orlando, FL, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Florida-based Ultra Clean Systems Inc. (Ultra Clean Systems) and Sweden-based Getinge AB (Getinge).
Ultra Clean is a manufacturer of products focused on the cleaning and reprocessing of surgical instrumentation. The company primarily focuses on ultrasonic cleaning machines, cleaning solutions, supplies, and validation products. Their goal is to provide their customers with the best products possible and their employees with the means to make it happen.
“With the addition of Ultra Clean’s expertise and technology, we significantly expand our offering to sterile reprocessing departments in North America, which now contains a complete range of process equipment, consumables, and IT solutions,” says Stéphane Le Roy, President of Surgical Workflows at Getinge. “Getinge’s global sales reach will be a great platform to accelerate the adoption of Ultra Clean’s technologies.”
Getinge AB is a medical technology company that provides equipment, systems, operating rooms, and intensive-care units to the healthcare and life science industries. Since 2008, Getinge has contributed to clinical progress in cardiology. Their sales have grown continuously, achieved through organic growth and acquisitions.
Getinge has been the exclusive distributor of Ultra Clean Systems in North America for nearly ten years. This vertical integration will ensure Getinge’s optimal service continuity for the hundreds of units installed in the United States.
“We are glad we were able to help Ultra Clean in their transaction with Getinge. Becky & O’Brien are wonderful people who were a pleasure to work with throughout the process. We are so excited for what is in store for them in the next phase of life as they get to spend more time with family and are able to ensure a strong future for the company they built over the years. We also appreciate Getinge’s efforts throughout this process and wish them the best as they continue their strategy here in the states.” – Justin Gottschalk, Senior Associate at Benchmark International
