Driving Forward the Future of Mobility – RAMPF Electro Casting Resins
High-performance polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone systems for automotive and electromobility at productronica China – Hall W5 / Booth 5770.
Nantong, China, April 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF (Nantong) is presenting its encompassing range of electro casting resins for electric/electrical components in the automotive, electromobility, and electrics/electronics industries at productronica China 2023 in Shanghai from April 13 to 15 in Hall W5 / Booth 5570.
Electro casting resins developed and produced by RAMPF reliably and efficiently protect electric/electrical components against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The 1- and 2-component systems based on silicone (RAKU® SIL), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX) also ensure optimum thermal management and thermal endurance.
Further benefits:
- High mechanical and thermal strength for long-term functionality of application
- Resistance to hydrolysis
- Flexible curing times
- Good adhesion to metals, housings, and components
- Automated processing
- Compliance with RoHS and test standards/listings such as UL 94, RTI, OBJS2 etc.
- Broad scope of applications thanks to customized product development
- Very fast adaptability to new industry specifications
The industries and applications featured at productronica China 2023:
Automotive – RAMPF electro casting resins are used by leading manufacturers in the automotive industry in AC/DC and DC/DC converters, fuel-pump systems, on-board control units, ventilation control units, sensors, trunk latches, and many more.
Electromobility – RAMPF electro casting resins ensure optimum heat dissipation in batteries and power electronics. Gap fillers and heat-conductive casting materials ensure an optimized heat management of electrical and electronic components.
Electrics/electronics – RAMPF electro casting resins protect sensitive electronic components such as motors, transformers, relays, and control units. RTI resins with outstanding thermal capacity permanently retain their properties and functions and thus ensure the maximum performance of electrical/electronic systems.
Materials & processing technology from a single source
With electro casting resins and processing technology from a single source, RAMPF offers its customers in China holistic solutions that are perfectly tailored to their material and manufacturing requirements.
Marco Hamacher, CEO of RAMPF (Nantong): “RAMPF is the leading expert for optimizing electrical and electronic systems. To achieve the best results, the casting resin has to be perfectly aligned with the mixing and dispensing technology. We draw upon more than 40 years’ experience in developing and dispensing reactive resin systems and our experts are always on hand to support customers.”
Visit RAMPF (Nantong) at productronica China – Hall W5 / Booth 5770.
